NBC News Dismayed to Learn Pope Is, In Fact, Catholic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

It must've hurt NBC News to write this headline. Left-wing media were really hoping Pope Leo XIV would be their political ally in their war against anything to the Right of Stalin.

They'll be dismayed to learn the Pope is, in fact, Catholic.

More from NBC News:

Pope Leo XIV affirmed Friday that the family is founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman,” and that the unborn and elderly enjoy dignity as God’s creatures, articulating clear Catholic teaching on marriage and abortion at the start of his pontificate.

Leo, the first American pope, also called for reviving multilateral diplomacy and promoting dialogue between religions in the search for peace, in his first meeting with the Vatican diplomatic corps. The audience was private, but the Vatican released Leo’s prepared text and that of the dean of the diplomatic corps.

Yes, it's 'clear Catholic teaching,' NBC.

Heh.

They use Catholic doctrine as a cudgel when it's politically convenient for them -- see their faux outrage over President Trump's AI-generated pope pic. But when it isn't, they ignore it, or spin it in a way that makes the Catholic Church look out-of-touch and backward.

And unlike marriage and abortion, Catholic doctrine on immigration has room for interpretation.

We're shocked, too.

Not.

NBC News.

It's all Biblical.

Which bothers NBC.

That's some hard-hitting journalism right there.

They genuinely hope that one day some Pope will come along, take the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and toss it in the trash.

This made us laugh out loud.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

