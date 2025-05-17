NBC News Dismayed to Learn Pope Is, In Fact, Catholic

It must've hurt NBC News to write this headline. Left-wing media were really hoping Pope Leo XIV would be their political ally in their war against anything to the Right of Stalin.

They'll be dismayed to learn the Pope is, in fact, Catholic.

Pope Leo XIV affirms the family is founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman,” and that the unborn have inherent dignity as God’s creatures, articulating Catholic teaching on marriage and abortion at the start of his pontificate. https://t.co/38hmBpruIW — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 16, 2025

More from NBC News:

Pope Leo XIV affirmed Friday that the family is founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman,” and that the unborn and elderly enjoy dignity as God’s creatures, articulating clear Catholic teaching on marriage and abortion at the start of his pontificate. Leo, the first American pope, also called for reviving multilateral diplomacy and promoting dialogue between religions in the search for peace, in his first meeting with the Vatican diplomatic corps. The audience was private, but the Vatican released Leo’s prepared text and that of the dean of the diplomatic corps.

Yes, it's 'clear Catholic teaching,' NBC.

BREAKING: new pope is Catholic, media heartbroken — Nick (@Nickster0188) May 16, 2025

Heh.

The only people upset about this are Journos and people who don’t follow Catholic doctrine. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Zelda Aurora Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) May 17, 2025

They use Catholic doctrine as a cudgel when it's politically convenient for them -- see their faux outrage over President Trump's AI-generated pope pic. But when it isn't, they ignore it, or spin it in a way that makes the Catholic Church look out-of-touch and backward.

So Pope Leo XIV takes the side of President Trump and the majority of Trump voters (both Republican and Democrat) on marriage and abortion.



Cry more, Woke.

Cry more.



"B-b-ut immigration. Woke wins."



No



"Truth enables us to confront the challenges of migration" - Pope Leo XIV — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 17, 2025

And unlike marriage and abortion, Catholic doctrine on immigration has room for interpretation.

Breaking news: The Pope reaffirms 2,000 years of Catholic doctrine.



Imagine my shock. — Dwight (@Wightout66) May 16, 2025

We're shocked, too.

Not.

Who in the world is expecting a pope to say the contrary? — Fray Rafa (@FrayRafa) May 16, 2025

NBC News.

I disagree with a lot of Catholic doctrine but it’s nice to see them choose a pope who actually believes in something Biblical. https://t.co/Rkx05MZmRN — Andrew (@awsbg) May 17, 2025

It's all Biblical.

Which bothers NBC.

The Pope is, in fact, Catholic.



Great work, everyone. https://t.co/GGapyC2yNx — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 16, 2025

That's some hard-hitting journalism right there.

I can’t fathom why this is newsworthy. It’s been basic Christian teaching for 2,000 years. https://t.co/McX0gfUAlA — Matt Martens (@martensmatt1) May 16, 2025

They genuinely hope that one day some Pope will come along, take the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and toss it in the trash.

“And just like that, the libs hated him.” https://t.co/5zwc9JX0kg pic.twitter.com/ijdi0wvkYC — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) May 16, 2025

This made us laugh out loud.

