CBS, NBC Report the Hur Audio Indicates There Might Have Been an Effort...
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the...

She DOESN'T CARE: While AOC Fights the Oligarchy From Private Jets, Crime In Her Home District SKYROCKETS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

While AOC takes private jets around the country with Bernie Sanders on their 'Stop Oligarchy' tour, things back in her actual district aren't going so well.

But AOC doesn't care, because Trump. Or something.

More from the New York Post:

What these neighborhoods really need is a “Squad” car.

Major crime rose by an eye-popping 70% in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx and Queens district since the ‘defund the police’ socialist lawmaker took office in 2019 — more than double the citywide increase of 30% over that same span, a Post analysis of NYPD data shows.

The 110th Precinct in Queens, which covers part of the infamous “Market of Sweethearts” human-trafficking and prostitution mecca on Roosevelt Avenue, saw a 105% surge, the highest increase of any NYC precinct in that period.

Major crimes consist of murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and auto theft.

Since billionaires are the ones committing the major crimes, AOC has no interest in stopping them.

The only thing she's done for her district -- besides let crime and illegal immigrant sex-trafficking run rampant -- is block an Amazon warehouse and, with it, lots of jobs.

She represents this district.

And she's doing nothing to help them.

Just amazing.

It's not like she has to live with the consequences of her policies.

The private jets are nice, though.

People don't need jobs.

Funny how the cabal of 'that's a local issue' folks didn't feel the same way about her nuking Amazon.

It's up to them to vote her out.

This is accurate.

That, too.

