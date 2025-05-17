She DOESN'T CARE: While AOC Fights the Oligarchy From Private Jets, Crime In Her Home District SKYROCKETS

While AOC takes private jets around the country with Bernie Sanders on their 'Stop Oligarchy' tour, things back in her actual district aren't going so well.

But AOC doesn't care, because Trump. Or something.

Advertisement

AOC’s district saw a 70% crime surge – more than double NYC average: ‘She doesn’t care’ https://t.co/KPIZxXWFwZ pic.twitter.com/9Sq7nGWWjE — New York Post (@nypost) May 17, 2025

More from the New York Post:

What these neighborhoods really need is a “Squad” car. Major crime rose by an eye-popping 70% in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Bronx and Queens district since the ‘defund the police’ socialist lawmaker took office in 2019 — more than double the citywide increase of 30% over that same span, a Post analysis of NYPD data shows. The 110th Precinct in Queens, which covers part of the infamous “Market of Sweethearts” human-trafficking and prostitution mecca on Roosevelt Avenue, saw a 105% surge, the highest increase of any NYC precinct in that period. Major crimes consist of murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and auto theft.

Since billionaires are the ones committing the major crimes, AOC has no interest in stopping them.

The only thing she's done for her district -- besides let crime and illegal immigrant sex-trafficking run rampant -- is block an Amazon warehouse and, with it, lots of jobs.

She's a national level representative — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) May 17, 2025

She represents this district.

And she's doing nothing to help them.

what does that have to do with her — ! (@am4rrt) May 17, 2025

Just amazing.

She prevented Amazon from providing jobs for the community and then pushed defunding the police. She hates her constituents. — Joab Yarkoni (@balaganazo) May 17, 2025

It's not like she has to live with the consequences of her policies.

She's too busy playing celebrity on her nationwide tour to worry about trivial things like her district and constituents. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 17, 2025

The private jets are nice, though.

Hey, at least she nuked that Amazon deal that would have brought a slew of new jobs to her district. https://t.co/8KaHdoy4M0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 17, 2025

People don't need jobs.

Funny how the cabal of 'that's a local issue' folks didn't feel the same way about her nuking Amazon.

How can this article not result in significant investigation into AOC and a call for expulsion by her constituents? https://t.co/8MCNsdgckH — markchristenson (@markchristenson) May 17, 2025

It's up to them to vote her out.

“She doesn’t care” I believe is incorrect, I think it’s more like “she’s encouraging it”! https://t.co/T6fdQgaxAl — Ryan (@FlyRyGuyFly) May 17, 2025

This is accurate.

The criminals are her people https://t.co/SX5S7aPbGX — E. Petti (@CashPetti) May 17, 2025

That, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.