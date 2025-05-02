'Laugh-In' Star Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dead at 88

Just Amazing: New York Magazine Runs Story on John Fetterman's Health That Reads...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rene Macura,File

Comedian and actress Ruth Buzzi, best known for her appearances on 'Laugh-In,' has died. She was 88 years old.

Buzzi's official Facebook page posted an announcement that the comedy star passed peacefully at home in Texas, following a years-long battle with Alzheimer's.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi has died at 88. 

Buzzi, who was nominated for five Emmys, was best known for the NBC variety sketch comedy “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” which ran from 1968 to 1973. 

“Ruth Buzzi died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas,” a Facebook message from her family announced on Friday. “She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease.
Memorial arrangements by Lacy Funeral Home, Stephenville, Texas to be announced.”

Her rep confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that she died of complications from Alzheimer’s.

In lieu of flowers, her family requested donations be made to Alzheimer’s research at http://www.alz.org

What a terrible disease.

Her X account was active until April 9.

Amen.

Buzzi was born in Rhode Island, the daughter of a Swiss immigrant sculptor, Angelo Peter Buzzi. She attended the Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre Arts, graduating with honors in 1957.

After graduating, she headed to New York where she landed the lead in an off-Broadway musical review. She also made several commercials, some of which won Clio Awards.

Her first television appearance was 'The Gerry Moore Show' in 1964, alongside Dom DeLuise. She was also a cast member of the CBS variety show 'The Entertainers' (1964-65), and in 1966, she joined the cast of 'Sweet Charity' with Bob Fosse's wife, Gwen Verdon.

In 1967, Buzzi was in all eight episodes of 'The Steve Allen Comedy Hour' which led to her being cast in 'Laugh-In.'

Her most famous character from 'Laugh-In' was as spinster Gladys Ormphby, and Buzzi would portray this character in other shows like the Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts.

In 1978, Buzzi married actor Kent Perkins and they lived on a ranch in Texas. She was also a painter who donated her works to charities, and she supported numerous charitable causes, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation and Special Olympics.

Buzzi was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012 and suffered a series of strokes in 2022. She recovered despite false reports she died in 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Kent.

Our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

