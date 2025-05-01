Park Ranger Whose Job Elon Musk Came for Announces Run for Senate
CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 01, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer has owned two dogs in her life, and her childhood pooch -- Shadow -- had some major separation anxiety. Once, he managed to lock himself in the bathroom while her family was out and left a trail of damage in his wake.

So she gets it when she sees posts like this:

That right there is a message.

Malinois are beautiful, but high-maintenance dogs who require constant physical and mental stimulation or they do stuff like this.

X users wasted no time in dogpiling the poster, having a good laugh at his expense.

Literally.

Take the wins where you can get them.

It sure was a message.

That's a bold strategy.

That's when you just burn it all down and start over.

Yikes.

Like pooping on your fan.

+1000 for the Warren Zevon reference.

Someone had to say it.

This is like the mafia leaving a horse head in your bed.

Good luck with that.

Show your kid this post before signing those adoption papers.

Finally!

So are we.

