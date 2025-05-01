CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor

This writer has owned two dogs in her life, and her childhood pooch -- Shadow -- had some major separation anxiety. Once, he managed to lock himself in the bathroom while her family was out and left a trail of damage in his wake.
So she gets it when she sees posts like this:
Somebody, who shall remain nameless, locked our malligator in the garage when they went to bed last night. During a thunderstorm. Both of which he hates. Not only did he wreck the place, plus my office, but he conjured up this little treat in total darkness.. pic.twitter.com/znvluOsaEk— Clay Martin ⚔️ (@wayofftheres) April 30, 2025
That right there is a message.
Malinois are beautiful, but high-maintenance dogs who require constant physical and mental stimulation or they do stuff like this.
X users wasted no time in dogpiling the poster, having a good laugh at his expense.
It’s fine, just turn on the fan to push the smell ou-— Huey (@HAv2RtrnVdeoTps) April 30, 2025
Ah, crap.
Literally.
The fact that it is solid should be considered a massive victory considering the circumstances.— Jack Frost (@jackfrost3y) April 30, 2025
Take the wins where you can get them.
This was a message. Our malligator used to send messages too. Would pull a throw pillow off the couch, surgically remove the stuffing, then sit next to the neat pile she’d made until we got home.— Shoe (@samosaur) April 30, 2025
It sure was a message.
If the fan is strong enough, this problem will take care of itself. Just move it outside first.— GribblesGoBag (@GribblesGoBag) April 30, 2025
That's a bold strategy.
Oh the joys that only Mal owners can truly understand. At least you got to him before he decided to turn it on.— Modern Barbarian (@Modrn_Barbarian) April 30, 2025
That's when you just burn it all down and start over.
At least you didn’t have a Porsche in the garage pic.twitter.com/PEoMnoN8qA— Brad T (@BradT85250087) April 30, 2025
Yikes.
Does he bite? No, but he will hurt you in other ways...— Scoutranger (@Scoutranger1991) May 1, 2025
Like pooping on your fan.
"Send lawyers, guns, and money..."— SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) April 30, 2025
Your dog has a keen sense of humor.
+1000 for the Warren Zevon reference.
Ladies and gentlemen:— Gwen of the North Ice, ⭐️ 🐭 Bureau of Akabol (@GwenNorth14) May 1, 2025
The s**t has indeed hit the fan. https://t.co/2gD39qyVcY
Someone had to say it.
When your dog wants to send you a very personal message… https://t.co/p4E5N7swj8— UltraMegaMAGAMan 🐿🦝 (@J0nWienke) May 1, 2025
This is like the mafia leaving a horse head in your bed.
My kid is currently trying to adopt a 7 month old malinois-shepherd mix 🤣 https://t.co/HSrdH1GMzK— Cat (@cattzee3) May 1, 2025
Good luck with that.
Show your kid this post before signing those adoption papers.
Guys— Dr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) April 30, 2025
Guys!
I finally figured out where that saying comes from https://t.co/K9LMucM3UV
Finally!
I’ve been laughing out loud for 5 minutes at the fan. 😂💀 https://t.co/rtMd1C8iib— Woody P, Professional Designation®️ (@woodypanama) April 30, 2025
So are we.
