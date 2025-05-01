CODE BROWN! Malinois Owner Shares Unfortunate Doggy Mishap and X Brings the Humor

This writer has owned two dogs in her life, and her childhood pooch -- Shadow -- had some major separation anxiety. Once, he managed to lock himself in the bathroom while her family was out and left a trail of damage in his wake.

So she gets it when she sees posts like this:

Somebody, who shall remain nameless, locked our malligator in the garage when they went to bed last night. During a thunderstorm. Both of which he hates. Not only did he wreck the place, plus my office, but he conjured up this little treat in total darkness.. pic.twitter.com/znvluOsaEk — Clay Martin ⚔️ (@wayofftheres) April 30, 2025

That right there is a message.

Malinois are beautiful, but high-maintenance dogs who require constant physical and mental stimulation or they do stuff like this.

X users wasted no time in dogpiling the poster, having a good laugh at his expense.

It’s fine, just turn on the fan to push the smell ou-



Ah, crap. — Huey (@HAv2RtrnVdeoTps) April 30, 2025

Literally.

The fact that it is solid should be considered a massive victory considering the circumstances. — Jack Frost (@jackfrost3y) April 30, 2025

Take the wins where you can get them.

This was a message. Our malligator used to send messages too. Would pull a throw pillow off the couch, surgically remove the stuffing, then sit next to the neat pile she’d made until we got home. — Shoe (@samosaur) April 30, 2025

It sure was a message.

If the fan is strong enough, this problem will take care of itself. Just move it outside first. — GribblesGoBag (@GribblesGoBag) April 30, 2025

That's a bold strategy.

Oh the joys that only Mal owners can truly understand. At least you got to him before he decided to turn it on. — Modern Barbarian (@Modrn_Barbarian) April 30, 2025

That's when you just burn it all down and start over.

At least you didn’t have a Porsche in the garage pic.twitter.com/PEoMnoN8qA — Brad T (@BradT85250087) April 30, 2025

Yikes.

Does he bite? No, but he will hurt you in other ways... — Scoutranger (@Scoutranger1991) May 1, 2025

Like pooping on your fan.

"Send lawyers, guns, and money..."

Your dog has a keen sense of humor. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) April 30, 2025

+1000 for the Warren Zevon reference.

Ladies and gentlemen:

The s**t has indeed hit the fan. https://t.co/2gD39qyVcY — Gwen of the North Ice, ⭐️ 🐭 Bureau of Akabol (@GwenNorth14) May 1, 2025

Someone had to say it.

When your dog wants to send you a very personal message… https://t.co/p4E5N7swj8 — UltraMegaMAGAMan 🐿🦝 (@J0nWienke) May 1, 2025

This is like the mafia leaving a horse head in your bed.

My kid is currently trying to adopt a 7 month old malinois-shepherd mix 🤣 https://t.co/HSrdH1GMzK — Cat (@cattzee3) May 1, 2025

Good luck with that.

Show your kid this post before signing those adoption papers.

Guys

Guys!

I finally figured out where that saying comes from https://t.co/K9LMucM3UV — Dr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) April 30, 2025

Finally!

I’ve been laughing out loud for 5 minutes at the fan. 😂💀 https://t.co/rtMd1C8iib — Woody P, Professional Designation®️ (@woodypanama) April 30, 2025

So are we.