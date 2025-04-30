HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces
Is He Trolling? Neil deGrasse Tyson Asks X Which Red Hat He Should Wear, Gets ALL the Answers

Amy Curtis
April 30, 2025
Sarah D.

We're not quite sure what Neil deGrasse Tyson is trying to do here and, frankly, he probably doesn't, either.

But he posted this pic with a selection of red hats, some embroidered with different non-MAGA statements (but one real MAGA hat):

And X users gave NDt all the advice:

Well played.

That's a lot to embroider on a hat.

We bet you thought this was clever.

Ouch.

'How do you do, fellow kids?'

By the oh-so-tolerant Leftists, of course.

He's not a Right-wing grifter.

Never tick off the 'Star Wars' fans, Neil.

Who has so many red hats?

