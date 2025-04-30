Is He Trolling? Neil deGrasse Tyson Asks X Which Red Hat He Should Wear, Gets ALL the Answers

We're not quite sure what Neil deGrasse Tyson is trying to do here and, frankly, he probably doesn't, either.

But he posted this pic with a selection of red hats, some embroidered with different non-MAGA statements (but one real MAGA hat):

Decisions, decisions. Which hat to wear today? pic.twitter.com/3ynURDNXv5 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 28, 2025

And X users gave NDt all the advice:

the universe is indifferent to whichever one you wear — FreedomToons (@Freedom_Toons) April 29, 2025

Well played.

How about one that says “I HAVE NEVER CONTRIBUTED TO SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE BUT PRETEND THAT I’M AN IMPORTANT SCIENTIST” — Scott G (@scttfrnks) April 29, 2025

That's a lot to embroider on a hat.

We bet you thought this was clever.

Be kind in the replies, guys, that’s someone’s grandmother pic.twitter.com/yl8SefAAT0 — Jake (@realjaketakes) April 28, 2025

Ouch.

It’s so cool when grown people post like teenagers — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) April 28, 2025

'How do you do, fellow kids?'

Neil, if you wear either of those hats in public, you’ll prob get attacked 😆 — Armand (@armandhammr) April 28, 2025

By the oh-so-tolerant Leftists, of course.

out of anyone to become a right wing grifter I was not expecting Neil to be one, but on second thought, he's probably annoying enough for the job https://t.co/cddY2QNRnE — hazel (alpha mew) (@_mewzbow) April 28, 2025

He's not a Right-wing grifter.

I knew this man was a piece of s**t when he tweeted about how BB-8 wouldn't be able to move on sand, then got proved wrong. He's only ever cared about appearing to be the smartest in the room https://t.co/Y95zIiDhEP — ShallowXOX (@ShallowXOX) April 29, 2025

Never tick off the 'Star Wars' fans, Neil.

Unsure if he is anti-trump or pro-trump but all I know is he has a collection of red hats https://t.co/o90SENMxh0 — Shuckleteer (@Shuckleteer) April 29, 2025

Who has so many red hats?

