Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of...
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican...
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid...
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT...

More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigration Abuse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 29, 2025
This writer admires what President Donald Trump has done to right the illegal immigration wrongs inflicted on this country by the Biden administration and others (Democrat and Republican). But simply deporting illegal immigrants en masse is not enough.

We must discourage abuse of the immigration system, and provisions in the GOP reconciliation bill seek to do that by putting a price on asylum, visas, and sponsorship:

A good start.

$5,000 is a lot to risk on someone who would be deported for failing to show up in court.

Democrats love their fees and taxes, but we don't think that love will extend to this stuff.

They should just call them penalties.

That's fine with us.

Yes, as it should be.

It's meant for those facing or fearing persecution.

Yep.

A fair point.

Even if the Left thinks they are.

By making the process cost something, it'll discourage people from claiming asylum.

It does.

Quite the contrary -- a majority of Americans did, in fact, vote for this and this is what we wanted.

