'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots on WH Lawn

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 28, 2025
The White House

Removing illegal immigrants from America has been the biggest focus of the Trump administration, and it's one that the American people wholeheartedly support.

The Left is melting down over it and making absolute fools of themselves in the process. Meanwhile, the White House is sending a clear message to those who broke our immigration laws: we're coming for you.

It's very clear this White House puts the priorities and safety of the American people first.

Yeah, those illegals didn't get much due process, huh?

Absolutely.

Encouraging them to self-deport is also wise.

And rule over the ashes.

Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS the Previous Admin
Doug P.
That simple.

There are laws for a reason.

So are we.

That's all projection on the part of the Democrats.

Yep.

