'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots on WH Lawn

Removing illegal immigrants from America has been the biggest focus of the Trump administration, and it's one that the American people wholeheartedly support.

The Left is melting down over it and making absolute fools of themselves in the process. Meanwhile, the White House is sending a clear message to those who broke our immigration laws: we're coming for you.

Advertisement

We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again.



Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House. pic.twitter.com/hWhcxkCWHq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

It's very clear this White House puts the priorities and safety of the American people first.

Yeah, those illegals didn't get much due process, huh?

I promise you there will be a CNN panel that calls this racists by the end of the day.



Bookmark this. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 28, 2025

Absolutely.

This is a great deterrent to remind these criminals that they will be deported — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2025

Encouraging them to self-deport is also wise.

Democrats are fighting to keep criminal illegal r@pists, mvrderers and drug dealers in the U.S. Never forget that Democrats are willing destroy the U.S. if it means that they could keep their power. pic.twitter.com/BfE4QbhoU3 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 28, 2025

And rule over the ashes.

Don’t come into our country illegally to traffick drugs and murder innocent Americans and you won’t find your mugshot at the White House.



It’s that simple. https://t.co/QCW1MTUtTF — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) April 28, 2025

That simple.

Aren't playing around. Come to the USA legally. It's the best way. https://t.co/ddn95QOuXL — The Jake Buzz (@thejakebuzz) April 28, 2025

There are laws for a reason.

So are we.

Dems think republicans think all illegals are violent criminals. I know that’s not so, but I can see that there are many criminals among the many millions Biden let in. 1% is thousands. Dems are gullible to not understand this. https://t.co/MuLuJsznkW — MaryMary (@Emberr) April 28, 2025

That's all projection on the part of the Democrats.

If you're upset by this, you might be a Democrat. https://t.co/ULb4Bu3KVd — My Happy Face (@parashotz) April 28, 2025

Yep.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.