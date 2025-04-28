Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the Pope Draft (WATCH)

Earlier, we told you the Papal Conclave will begin on May 7 in Rome. As billions of Catholics wait to see who the new head of their church will be, others are going to have some fun with the process.

Enter the Pope Draft.

Watch and enjoy:

Who’s watching the Pope Draft?!? pic.twitter.com/tGuasAxhgC — Chris Barnes (@ChrisBarnes) April 27, 2025

Well done.

Great stuff! Pairs nicely with this oldie-but-goodie: https://t.co/c3ovnOY4pf (btw, we've reached such absurdities in our current Pop Culture that apparently they're making dramatic versions of this obvious skit): — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) April 28, 2025

LMAO.

How has this writer never seen this before?!

Dolan was this writer's Bishop for many years.

She doubts the next pope -- or any pope -- will be from the United States.

Vatican, you are on the clock. — Emily Bennett (@WeagleEye) April 28, 2025

Heh.

"He speaks Latin!"

"It's the Vatican, EVERYONE speaks Latin!!!"



🤣🤣🤣 — Dave Sae🧙🏽‍♂️ (@davesaeyes) April 28, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

I’m not sure that my religion allows me to laugh at this … — Víctor Hugo (@viproh) April 28, 2025

Well, this writer is Catholic and she's laughing her butt off.

been waiting for this moment..

*cues monday night football music* https://t.co/Hyf1iRv5EZ — CommonSinse 🪐 (@Common985) April 28, 2025

Get your wings and pizza ready to go.

The rookie cardinal jersey goes hard. — Andre Peterson (@Gotthardlane) April 28, 2025

Yeah it does.

There is no reason why @DeaceOnline should not be made to watch this. Both for the lolz and because we are too comfortable https://t.co/O3lkTnNNXJ — Morrie-moto (@jewshido) April 28, 2025

But mostly for the LOLZ.

Very hilarious.

All tomfoolery aside the wall-to-wall TV coverage of the conclave to elect next Pope really needs the ESPN “The pick is in” jingle every time the Cardinals send the monsignor to the Sistine Chapel stove with their ballots to fire up white or black smoke. https://t.co/MeAyUxxPTz https://t.co/eGFmwBvYy5 — Chicago Bars (@chicagobars) April 28, 2025

Someone, please make this happen.

I don't care who you are ... this is funny. And I think Pope Francis would have been laughing the loudest. https://t.co/1tOmUq4zzu — BillAtkinson_PI (@BAtkinson_PI) April 28, 2025

We need more levity. Some of the hardest laughs this writer has ever had were at funerals or when a loved one died. Grief is a weird emotion.

I desperately want a Pope jersey for the Pope draft https://t.co/vPViDYLiL4 — Become A Saint (@BeSaintly) April 28, 2025

This needs to be a thing.

Lol, the Pope draft! I still can't believe this will be the 3rd Conclave within a 20-year period. https://t.co/V2HmZucBqj — Jacqualine ❤️ (@JaeHasABlackJob) April 28, 2025

It's wild to think the last time we had a Conclave, this writer's youngest wasn't even born yet. This'll be his first Conclave, and the second for her older boys.

And we'll keep you updated on everything as this process unfolds.

