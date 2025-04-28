READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math T...
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks...
Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery
Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
All Eyes on Rome: Conclave to Elect the Next Pope Will Begin May...
Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with...
Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing...
'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of T...
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of...
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS...
Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG...

Pizzaballa in the Third Round? Before Conclave Begins, Have a Laugh With the Pope Draft (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, pool

Earlier, we told you the Papal Conclave will begin on May 7 in Rome. As billions of Catholics wait to see who the new head of their church will be, others are going to have some fun with the process.

Advertisement

Enter the Pope Draft.

Watch and enjoy:

Well done.

LMAO.

How has this writer never seen this before?!

Dolan was this writer's Bishop for many years.

She doubts the next pope -- or any pope -- will be from the United States.

Heh.

Hahahahahahaha.

Well, this writer is Catholic and she's laughing her butt off.

Get your wings and pizza ready to go.

Yeah it does.

But mostly for the LOLZ.

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Advertisement

Very hilarious.

Someone, please make this happen.

We need more levity. Some of the hardest laughs this writer has ever had were at funerals or when a loved one died. Grief is a weird emotion.

This needs to be a thing.

It's wild to think the last time we had a Conclave, this writer's youngest wasn't even born yet. This'll be his first Conclave, and the second for her older boys.

And we'll keep you updated on everything as this process unfolds.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CATHOLICISM FUNNY NFL VATICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
While Kids Can't Read or Do Math, Baltimore Schools Suspend Student Who Asks About American Flags Instead
Amy Curtis
Michelle Obama Says President Trump's Deportation Policy Keeps Her Up at Night
Brett T.
READ STATES: Mississippi and Louisiana Outperform California, New York on Literacy, Math Testing
Amy Curtis
Brazen Migrant Thief Boozes with Kristi Noem’s Stolen Credit Card at Italian Eatery
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case justmindy
Advertisement