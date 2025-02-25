WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA...
Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting...
Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO...
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are...
SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse...
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug...
VIP
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...
Oh Look, Another Day of the Screeching Shrews of 'The View' Spewing Conspiracy...
Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for...
Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges,...
MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans...
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything'...
Joy Reid Breaks Down Sobbing While MSNBC Collapses!

We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The world has been watching the Vatican closely for news about Pope Francis. He's been hospitalized since February 14, fighting bronchitis, double pneumonia, and 'mild' renal failure. The prognosis is touch-and-go, it seems.

Advertisement

This morning, an update said he was well enough to meet with another official to do some work.

But even Politico reported a while ago that Francis thinks he's not going to rebound from this latest respiratory illness. He's battled lung issues for most of his adult life and has only half a right lung because an illness required the removal of at least one lobe from that lung.

Speculation about who will take over the Holy See when Francis does pass abounds. The list of names includes several cardinals and bishops (although, technically, any Catholic male can be named pope).

Conservatives -- this writer included -- are hoping for a pope more friendly to traditionalists, something Francis has failed to do.

Liberals, on the other hand, are afraid of that very thing happening:

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Not even Catholic? Then everything else is disqualifying.

This is a fair point. We'd settled for a pope who didn't call priests who say the Latin Mass 'mentally ill.'

He also said women will never, can never, be priests.

Yes.

We'd be okay with this.

Given the recent mass murder of Catholics in the Congo, it might be a pope from Africa.

Advertisement

Then the Left would really lose their minds.

The gif made this writer chuckle.

Totally based.

Nailed it.

Tags: CATHOLICISM LEFTIES POPE FRANCIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)
Sam J.
Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting Tots
justmindy
Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO (and Back to Dems)
Amy Curtis
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are NOT HAPPY About It
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug Face
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement