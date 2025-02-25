We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'

The world has been watching the Vatican closely for news about Pope Francis. He's been hospitalized since February 14, fighting bronchitis, double pneumonia, and 'mild' renal failure. The prognosis is touch-and-go, it seems.

This morning, an update said he was well enough to meet with another official to do some work.

Pope Francis felt well enough to meet with Vatican official to make major governing decisions https://t.co/i5lj4vr1xU pic.twitter.com/2jjKFyNn87 — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2025

But even Politico reported a while ago that Francis thinks he's not going to rebound from this latest respiratory illness. He's battled lung issues for most of his adult life and has only half a right lung because an illness required the removal of at least one lobe from that lung.

Speculation about who will take over the Holy See when Francis does pass abounds. The list of names includes several cardinals and bishops (although, technically, any Catholic male can be named pope).

Conservatives -- this writer included -- are hoping for a pope more friendly to traditionalists, something Francis has failed to do.

Liberals, on the other hand, are afraid of that very thing happening:

im not even catholic but Pope Francis can't die right now, they are gonna try to elect a very extremist and full conservative pope (very different from Francis). and with the world going full fascism and the influence the Church has, it's not gonna be cute. https://t.co/yaLlSFxK1x — J+ (@HausOfDemi9) February 22, 2025

Not even Catholic? Then everything else is disqualifying.

Oh no. Not this! If Pope Francis dies, the Sacred College of Cardinals could elect a new Pope that believes in the tenants of Catholicism and unite Catholics around the world instead of the lunacy that’s happening today

Not this, anything but this. pic.twitter.com/QiLRK9B7nB — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 23, 2025

This is a fair point. We'd settled for a pope who didn't call priests who say the Latin Mass 'mentally ill.'

You do realize Pope Francis opposes abortion with every fiber of his being, right? He’s said abortion “is like sending a hit man to take care of a problem.” So by all means, please pray for The Holy Father. God bless you. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) February 24, 2025

He also said women will never, can never, be priests.

The pendulum is merely correcting. — @amuse (@amuse) February 23, 2025

Yes.

Now I hope they pick Cardinal Sarah even more. pic.twitter.com/fBlDHPRIIZ — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) February 24, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

Given the recent mass murder of Catholics in the Congo, it might be a pope from Africa.

Then the Left would really lose their minds.

“im not even catholic” and proceeds to share what she thinks of Catholicism.



Unreal. https://t.co/SmrQiHaysa pic.twitter.com/Uq3qwz503t — gettxoutsetinfo (@gettxoutsetinfo) February 24, 2025

The gif made this writer chuckle.

Totally based.

“I don’t want the Pope to die.”



“Oh no, not because I care about him, I just don’t want people with the wrong politics having power.” https://t.co/einAz3IrDV pic.twitter.com/59D4cEsI8U — Sapphire (@LapisRobustus) February 24, 2025

Nailed it.