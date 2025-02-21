The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting...
And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly...
The Corporate Media Goes Bonkers Fearing National Park Potty Lock In Scare
Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers
Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's...
The Hill Asks Why Republicans Are Weaponizing the Hormones We All Have Against...
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and...
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle...
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win...
LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay...

Former Vikings Punter Unafraid to Use His History Degree to Tell CNN We're on Same Path As Nazi Germany

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 21, 2025
ImgFlip

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested yesterday for protesting a 'MAGA' plaque at a Huntington Beach public library. What did 'MAGA' stand for? It is 'Magical Alluring Galvanizing Adventurous', and now Kluwe is on CNN warning everyone this is just how German was before the Nazis took over.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Seriously?

While the Left shills for Hamas as Hamas kills Jews.

He was a punter for the Minnesota Vikings.

Do not take political advice from him.

Heck, don't take football advice from him. 

He played for the Minnesota Vikings.

While defending Hamas.

It's the definition of insanity.

Recommended

The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party
justmindy
Advertisement

A lot of 'political science' majors swore up and down Kamala Harris would be president today.

Yup.

Bingo.

It sure is.

As if the term 'expert' has any authority or weight these days.

Says it all, really.

He didn't mean for it to be funny, but it was very funny.

Advertisement

This writer has an English degree and she knows better.

Not hard. All they've got to say is some iteration of 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

Yes, it's incredibly stupid and preposterous.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL HITLER MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party
justmindy
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
The Corporate Media Goes Bonkers Fearing National Park Potty Lock In Scare
justmindy
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About Social Security Fraud
Amy Curtis
And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly Political Show
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party justmindy
Advertisement