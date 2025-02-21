Former Vikings Punter Unafraid to Use His History Degree to Tell CNN We're on Same Path As Nazi Germany

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested yesterday for protesting a 'MAGA' plaque at a Huntington Beach public library. What did 'MAGA' stand for? It is 'Magical Alluring Galvanizing Adventurous', and now Kluwe is on CNN warning everyone this is just how German was before the Nazis took over.

“I believe we are on the path Nazi Germany went under Hitler. I say that as a political science and history major" might be the funniest sentence I have ever heard a human being say. 😂

pic.twitter.com/ZhgnupPCdW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 21, 2025

Seriously?

Prime Minister Netanyahu just said Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 21, 2025

While the Left shills for Hamas as Hamas kills Jews.

What a weak argument from authority. — LibertariDan™ (@TheLibertariDan) February 21, 2025

He was a punter for the Minnesota Vikings.

Do not take political advice from him.

Heck, don't take football advice from him.

He played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Comparing a government that systematically murdered a race to one that is trying to stop the gross mutilation of children that are suffering a psychological problem, is not the same. No one is erasing anyone, they're providing reality, which sometimes hurts feelings. — Jason Malmquist (@CPWolfDad) February 21, 2025

While defending Hamas.

It's the definition of insanity.

Well... he's a "political science" and "history major" and they never get anything wrong. — Ultra Maga Corgi King (@Corgi_King0421) February 21, 2025

A lot of 'political science' majors swore up and down Kamala Harris would be president today.

He should ask for a tuition refund. — Joe Blowski (@JoeBlowski4) February 21, 2025

Yup.

Some of the dumbest people in the world have college degrees



30–40 years ago having a college education meant something… Now it means you’ve been indoctrinated https://t.co/fU7CKpOAc6 — Wolfpack (@RRWolfpack11) February 21, 2025

Bingo.

This is an advertisement to not get a degree in political science. https://t.co/L0sdAywhLp — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) February 21, 2025

It sure is.

I like how they always point to their indoctrination at woke colleges as the reason they're "experts" https://t.co/ThDYDN8czq — KC (@kc_btl84) February 21, 2025

As if the term 'expert' has any authority or weight these days.

Minnesota Vikings is all you needed to say. https://t.co/BQ5owW2Bzs — SMichelle☕ (@SMichelle1978) February 21, 2025

Says it all, really.

He didn't mean for it to be funny, but it was very funny.

That's weird. My useless political science degree says the opposite 😂 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) February 21, 2025

This writer has an English degree and she knows better.

These guys have cracked the code on how to get on CNN. https://t.co/KRpsIXJl7y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2025

Not hard. All they've got to say is some iteration of 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

Credit to CNN: This time around, they relied on a former NFL player (albeit the most delicate looking and sounding one on offer) to call Trump ‘Hitler,’ rather than some screeching blue-haired protestor like 2016.



Jokes aside, this is an incredibly stupid and preposterous take. https://t.co/KLDlqt7tMF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2025

Yes, it's incredibly stupid and preposterous.