Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to 'Save Democracy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 17, 2025
Twitter

The Left is getting more desperate. As President Donald Trump continues to rack up the wins, cut wasteful spending, and protect the border (all while enjoying solid polling numbers), the Left doesn't have its act together. At all.

And that might just make them dangerous. The more panicked they get, the more likely it is that someone will lash out violently.

This right here sure seems to be a call to violence:

They truly think they're some brave resistance fighters going up against the Nazis, don't they?

In reality, they are way out of touch with the average American.

People like Larry want the government to suppress conservative speech and ignore the will of the people when they vote Republican.

He's the fascist.

That's all we've ever asked of the Left. But they won't do it, so now we're playing by their rules.

These are the same people who are offended by pronouns.

Their 'comfort zone' is very, very small to begin with.

This will help Larry.

Correct.

Like all Leftists, Larry thinks his definition of 'fascist' and 'saving America' are the only ones that matter.

The irony is not lost on us.

Yes, they are.

And they'll twist themselves into pretzels to justify it.

Heh.

That will go very, very badly for them. For a variety of reasons.

