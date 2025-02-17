Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to 'Save Democracy'

The Left is getting more desperate. As President Donald Trump continues to rack up the wins, cut wasteful spending, and protect the border (all while enjoying solid polling numbers), the Left doesn't have its act together. At all.

And that might just make them dangerous. The more panicked they get, the more likely it is that someone will lash out violently.

This right here sure seems to be a call to violence:

Let me put this as delicately as possible, so as not to get suspended: In order to save this country, those of us who disagree with this fascist takeover of the United States will have to do some serious s**t that is WAY outside of our comfort zone. I’ll just leave it at that. — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) February 17, 2025

They truly think they're some brave resistance fighters going up against the Nazis, don't they?

In reality, they are way out of touch with the average American.

Let me put this as delicate as possible...



People like Larry engage in hyperbole, would never back up their digital activism with real work, and should not be taken seriously when they overuse words like "fascist." — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) February 17, 2025

People like Larry want the government to suppress conservative speech and ignore the will of the people when they vote Republican.

He's the fascist.

Like…

-follow the constitution -make decisions using logic instead of emotions

-find power in truth instead of virtue signaling

-and move forward without the hypocrisy — Ashley Sinclair (@AshleySinclair0) February 17, 2025

That's all we've ever asked of the Left. But they won't do it, so now we're playing by their rules.

Does that include embracing common sense and rejecting hypocritical projection, or is that just too far outside the comfort zone? — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) February 17, 2025

These are the same people who are offended by pronouns.

Their 'comfort zone' is very, very small to begin with.

Here’s a list of things you can do Larry:

1. See a licensed psychiatrist and get on some coping meds.

2. Take a civics course and re-educate yourself on American politics.

3. Pack your belongings and move to Germany. You’ll fit right in over there. — ☘️SwizzNuts☘️ (@Swizznuts) February 17, 2025

This will help Larry.

It isn’t a fascist takeover to provide spending transparency to taxpayers and cut waste.

It’s fascist that all the waste is so partisan to help Democrats win elections without support for their fascist policies. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) February 17, 2025

Correct.

Problem is, we all can’t agree on what “saving this country” means. I think it means ending deficit spending, paying down federal debt, and economic prosperity through advances in technology and manufacturing. And I’m willing to do things WAY outside my comfort zone for that. 🇺🇸 — Michael Hanna - Innovation Architect 🇺🇸 (@michael_o_hanna) February 17, 2025

Like all Leftists, Larry thinks his definition of 'fascist' and 'saving America' are the only ones that matter.

Says the person scared of getting "suspended" from a website. https://t.co/MzYmmEDUWo — todd mullins (@nerdfakingcool) February 17, 2025

The irony is not lost on us.

slowly talking themselves into violence https://t.co/iIdnf6hEwT — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 17, 2025

Yes, they are.

And they'll twist themselves into pretzels to justify it.

Heh.

Another leftist talking about terrorism and committing crimes. These leftist propagandist are really trying to put america into a civil war. https://t.co/fjOVRYEI3C — A New Mexican (@ANewMexican1) February 17, 2025

That will go very, very badly for them. For a variety of reasons.