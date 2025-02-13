Senate Judiciary Committee Votes 12-10 to Advance Nominee Kash Patel to Senate Floor Confirmation Vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 12 to 10 to advance FBI Director nominee Kash Patel to a vote on the Senate floor

JUST IN: The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12 to 10 to advance Kash Patel's nomination to be FBI director to the Senate floor. https://t.co/fI2Zxd2yM7 — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2025

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, offered a full-throated defense of Patel ahead of the vote. Several Democrats also spoke and reiterated their concerns with his nomination. Democrats have raised many questions about his nomination, including his comments that he planned to fire agents, his support for Jan. 6 rioters and his invoking of the Fifth Amendment during an investigation that lead to Trump being indicted over his mishandling of classified documents.

Senator Marsha Blackburn celebrated the vote:

Today, my colleagues and I on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance @Kash_Patel to be our next FBI Director.



Congratulations, Kash! pic.twitter.com/Ihpi6HWh7Y — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 13, 2025

BREAKING: Kash Patel has advanced from the Senate Judiciary Committee and is headed to the full Senate vote. pic.twitter.com/9bDELhYrgt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2025

The Senate just voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today.

Let's hope Patel is confirmed sooner rather than later.

Kash Petal is who I really want to see get confirmed. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 13, 2025

The FBI needs to be fixed. Big time.

The least likely off all the nominations to make it through. The swamp is straight up scared of this guy. https://t.co/ahrIVXntsP — dave (@klkdave) February 13, 2025

We'll keep you posted when the Senate votes to confirm Patel.