Senate Judiciary Committee Votes 12-10 to Advance Nominee Kash Patel to Senate Floor Confirmation Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:45 AM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 12 to 10 to advance FBI Director nominee Kash Patel to a vote on the Senate floor

More from ABC News:

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, offered a full-throated defense of Patel ahead of the vote. Several Democrats also spoke and reiterated their concerns with his nomination.

Democrats have raised many questions about his nomination, including his comments that he planned to fire agents, his support for Jan. 6 rioters and his invoking of the Fifth Amendment during an investigation that lead to Trump being indicted over his mishandling of classified documents.

Senator Marsha Blackburn celebrated the vote:

Congratulations, Kash!

This is good news.

The Senate just voted to confirm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today.

Let's hope Patel is confirmed sooner rather than later.

Same.

The FBI needs to be fixed. Big time.

They sure seem to be.

We'll keep you posted when the Senate votes to confirm Patel.

