Corrupt Biden Admin Gave MILLIONS to Palestinian Authority Security Force AFTER It Attacked Israel

Drip, drip, drip.

That sound you hear is the trickle of stories about the Biden administration slowly seeping into the public sphere. We all know former President Joe Biden (man, we love adding 'former' before that name) wasn't the one calling the shots. In the waning days of his term, they admitted as much.

So this writer fully expects stories like this to come out slowly over the next several years, demonstrating just how awful the Biden era actually was:

Biden Admin Quietly Funneled $3 Mil to Palestinian Government 'Security Forces' for Weapons Training—After Its Members Carried Out Attacks on Israelis @kredo @FreeBeacon https://t.co/RmobEJOVBI — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) February 3, 2025

More from the Free Beacon:

The Biden administration, weeks before leaving power, funneled more than $3 million in taxpayer cash to the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF), according to a nonpublic notice transmitted to Congress that was reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Those funds allowed the PASF to conduct 'firearms and ammunition' training—and came after its members carried out scores of attacks against Israelis. The Jan. 3 funding notice outlined more than $20 million in funding for regional security projects, including those in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Jordan. Just over $3 million of these funds were earmarked for the PASF, which the United States is training to handle security operations in the war-torn Gaza Strip. As it does so, the PASF is reportedly seeking more than $680 million from the American government over the next four years. That spending—both past and, potentially, future—is drawing concerns in both Israel and Washington, D.C., given PASF's deep and longstanding ties to terrorism carried out against Israelis.

Biden funded literal terrorists who harmed our staunchest ally in the Middle East.

Egads.

I can't really blame Biden for this any more than I can a bowl of Jello for Cosby raping someone. But whoever on his staff prepared the paperwork needs to be investigated by a blender. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) February 3, 2025

This is true. Biden wasn't calling the shots. But who was?

We deserve to know.

Ummm...and $680 million more? Let's hope not! "Just over $3 million of these funds were earmarked for the PASF...As it does so, the PASF is reportedly seeking more than $680 million from the American government over the next four years." — HawkNFLFan12 (@Hawk_SB_48_49) February 3, 2025

Hahahahaha. NO.

(Pretends to be shocked). I cannot hate these people enough. Cheers to @realDonaldTrump @POTUS and @DOGE continuing to uncover all the rotten infestation of the Democrats and our federal bureaucracy (who seem to have forgotten where their funding comes from). — Mega Maga Baba Yaga (@CeeMcGee63) February 3, 2025

The Left loves to argue we can't rein in government spending without draconian cuts to Medicare and Social Security. But DOGE and Musk keep finding stuff like this that clearly can be cut.

My God. The next 4 years are going to be unveiling all of the evil that existed for the past 4 years. — FloridaMAGAPgl (@CertPGLboss) February 3, 2025

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Blinken and Biden should burn in hell. https://t.co/JRQCjzGvMT — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 3, 2025

The anger is justified.

Absolutely the worst administration ever.

Is it truly any surprise that we were assisting and funding a terror war against Israel so we could keep more weapons flowing into Israel?



Every single war is highly likely us arming both sides and laughing about all the money.



Hell wouldn't shock me if we are helping Russia… https://t.co/ZbWFFVRQDl — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 3, 2025

We would not be shocked. At all.

As we continue to learn more about everything Biden did the past four years, the world will see the depths of his corruption and depravity. https://t.co/bDd5iuMGkZ — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) February 3, 2025

We've only scratched the surface of the corruption and depravity.