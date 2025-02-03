Wired Has Just Short of Doxxed Six Young Men With 'Nebulous Titles' in...
Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader
Ooh, He Did a RESISTANCE: Leftist Vandalizes Donald Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk...
Promises Kept: Vice President JD Vance Visits East Palestine, Ohio
'Governance by Chaos': Sad Hack Ron Filipkowski Tries to Spin Trump's Mexico Tariff...
He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy...
He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks
VIP
YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left...
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico...
Pedal to the Metal: GA Rep. Collins to Reintroduce Legislation Making Roadblock Protests...
Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal...
Unnecessary Panic: TikTok Videos Saying SCOTUS Will Reconsider Gay Marriage Ruling Are LYI...
GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue...
'These Are Not Donor Dollars': Marco Rubio Acting Head of USAID, Vows to...

Corrupt Biden Admin Gave MILLIONS to Palestinian Authority Security Force AFTER It Attacked Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 03, 2025
Twitchy

Drip, drip, drip.

That sound you hear is the trickle of stories about the Biden administration slowly seeping into the public sphere. We all know former President Joe Biden (man, we love adding 'former' before that name) wasn't the one calling the shots. In the waning days of his term, they admitted as much.

Advertisement

So this writer fully expects stories like this to come out slowly over the next several years, demonstrating just how awful the Biden era actually was:

More from the Free Beacon:

The Biden administration, weeks before leaving power, funneled more than $3 million in taxpayer cash to the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF), according to a nonpublic notice transmitted to Congress that was reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Those funds allowed the PASF to conduct 'firearms and ammunition' training—and came after its members carried out scores of attacks against Israelis.

The Jan. 3 funding notice outlined more than $20 million in funding for regional security projects, including those in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Jordan. Just over $3 million of these funds were earmarked for the PASF, which the United States is training to handle security operations in the war-torn Gaza Strip. As it does so, the PASF is reportedly seeking more than $680 million from the American government over the next four years.

That spending—both past and, potentially, future—is drawing concerns in both Israel and Washington, D.C., given PASF's deep and longstanding ties to terrorism carried out against Israelis.

Recommended

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Biden funded literal terrorists who harmed our staunchest ally in the Middle East.

Egads.

This is true. Biden wasn't calling the shots. But who was? 

We deserve to know.

Hahahahaha. NO.

The Left loves to argue we can't rein in government spending without draconian cuts to Medicare and Social Security. But DOGE and Musk keep finding stuff like this that clearly can be cut.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Advertisement

The anger is justified.

Absolutely the worst administration ever.

We would not be shocked. At all.

We've only scratched the surface of the corruption and depravity.

Tags: ISRAEL PALESTINE TERRORISM WEAPONS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wired Has Just Short of Doxxed Six Young Men With 'Nebulous Titles' in DOGE
Brett T.
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON
Sam J.
Ooh, He Did a RESISTANCE: Leftist Vandalizes Donald Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Grateful Calvin
Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement