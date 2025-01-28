Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named Jury Foreman

Jury duty is simultaneously an important, honorable civic duty and a pain in the butt. No one likes to have to take time away from work to report for duty and no one likes the disruptions getting stuck on a long trial can bring. The Civil Jury Project at NYU's School of Law calls jury duty a 'hallmark of our judicial system and an essential feature of our democracy as a whole.'

Now imagine you show up for duty and one of your fellow jurors is actress Reese Witherspoon, who shares a funny (concerning?) story about a time she was called for jury duty:

'Legally Blonde' star Reese Witherspoon was chosen as jury foreman after jurors thought she went to law school https://t.co/gRYFc9RaA2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2025

Fox News Reports:

At the end of the trial, the jury 'went to deliberation' and when it came time to elect a foreman, Witherspoon shared 'they all unanimously are like, ‘Her,' while pointing at herself. She shared the most distressing part was when she asked them why they chose her, and they said, 'You went to law school.' 'I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college,’' she said. 'I played a lawyer in a movie once, but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don’t know much about the law.'

Yeah, we got nothing.

Lol my goodness people are dumb. — Ⓙⓔⓡⓔⓜⓨ (@AR27iselite) January 27, 2025

Doesn't bode well for our judicial system.

That’s what you call a really good performance 🙂 — Kaia (@Kaia878) January 27, 2025

Clearly.

Too funny — Gregory A Wagoner (@CptWagoner) January 27, 2025

It kinda is.

🤣🤣🤣 this must be the dumbest jury ever. Could you imagine if this group was in charge of your fate? — Moose (@moosemanmontana) January 27, 2025

It could really work in your favor if your lawyer plays his cards right.

That just makes me have less faith in the legal system — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) January 27, 2025

Little bit.

Well played.

When people aak why ABC settled with Trump amd vice versa, here is Exhibit A. It is rare that anyone should put their fate into the hands of a jury in a civil case. Any attorney arguing differently is an attorney to avoid. https://t.co/P8ZYljRp2T — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) January 28, 2025

Good point.

Sometimes you just gotta love America https://t.co/CR9n4NW8Ba — sonch (@soncharm) January 27, 2025

Actually, you really do. Our system, while flawed, is still one of the best in the world and we wouldn't have it any other way.