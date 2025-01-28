‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named Jury Foreman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 28, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Jury duty is simultaneously an important, honorable civic duty and a pain in the butt. No one likes to have to take time away from work to report for duty and no one likes the disruptions getting stuck on a long trial can bring. The Civil Jury Project at NYU's School of Law calls jury duty a 'hallmark of our judicial system and an essential feature of our democracy as a whole.'

Now imagine you show up for duty and one of your fellow jurors is actress Reese Witherspoon, who shares a funny (concerning?) story about a time she was called for jury duty:

Fox News Reports:

At the end of the trial, the jury 'went to deliberation' and when it came time to elect a foreman, Witherspoon shared 'they all unanimously are like, ‘Her,' while pointing at herself. She shared the most distressing part was when she asked them why they chose her, and they said, 'You went to law school.'

'I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college,’' she said. 'I played a lawyer in a movie once, but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don’t know much about the law.'

Yeah, we got nothing.

Doesn't bode well for our judicial system.

Clearly.

It kinda is.

