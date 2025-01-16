Quite the Vibe Shift: U.K. Home Office Finally Says It Will Crack Down on Grooming Gangs

Is it possible that the pressure we've put on U.K. authorities will result in action and justice? The U.K. Home Office has announced it will 'crack down' on grooming gangs, and here's the outline of their plan:

Advertisement

Grooming gangs across the UK will be rooted out and brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/zfLBzKG5o3 — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) January 16, 2025

The proof, as they say, will be in the pudding.

X users are not impressed:

£114 million in "extra security" for mosques last year.



£10 million for the native English rape and torture victims of Pakistani rape gangs.



F**K YOU. — James (@TheGreatMcMeek) January 16, 2025

Hoo boy.

Not off to a great start here, Home Office.

£117M for protecting the mosques. £10M for an inquiry into the biggest organized racial crime in the history of the UK affecting children. — Nicole (@R_CA_1) January 16, 2025

Seems a little imbalanced.

£117M for protecting the mosques. £10M for an inquiry into the biggest organized racial crime in the history of the UK affecting children. — Nicole (@R_CA_1) January 16, 2025

And there were a lot of victims.

Thought you voted against an investigation.



And yet here you are actually doing something. Or saying you will.



You should make it a policy to talk to every young girl at school about the dangers of the Muslim grooming gangs. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) January 16, 2025

They'll never do that, cause that'd be racist. Or something.

You forgot:

▶️ DEPORT FOREIGN GROOMING GANG MEMBERS — KCinQC (@qc_cin) January 16, 2025

This is a must-have in any plan.

This is a step in the right direction, but the results will speak for themselves https://t.co/qALeaAg4EG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

That's all that matters here.

Wow remember when you weren’t even allowed to say “grooming gangs” without being called a bigot?



Quite the vibe shift huh https://t.co/6Ei2ixOBlq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 16, 2025

Quite the vibe shift.

The fact it took a massive public expose for the @ukhomeoffice to actually announce they will do something about a problem the authorities knew about for decades shows they dont care about the citizens but more about the optics for public appearances. https://t.co/yVy8Bxo2lr — Hayden Miller (@HaydenMiller91) January 16, 2025

Yes. The entire motivation was avoiding even the mere perception of racism.

White wash. Even the 10M is a pittance for something of this scale. And you cannot let the councils investigate themselves. Parliamentary inquiry. https://t.co/wPFfYoV4Cd — Ken Braithwaite (@DStrungk) January 16, 2025

As we said, this is a good start. But it's not enough. And it might not even yield results.

Time will tell.