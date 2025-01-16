Four More Days: Watch Joe Biden Need Stage Directions at Armed Forces Farewell
Quite the Vibe Shift: U.K. Home Office Finally Says It Will Crack Down on Grooming Gangs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 16, 2025
Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Is it possible that the pressure we've put on U.K. authorities will result in action and justice? The U.K. Home Office has announced it will 'crack down' on grooming gangs, and here's the outline of their plan:

The proof, as they say, will be in the pudding.

X users are not impressed:

Hoo boy. 

Not off to a great start here, Home Office.

Seems a little imbalanced.

And there were a lot of victims.

They'll never do that, cause that'd be racist. Or something.

This is a must-have in any plan.

That's all that matters here.

Quite the vibe shift.

Yes. The entire motivation was avoiding even the mere perception of racism.

As we said, this is a good start. But it's not enough. And it might not even yield results.

Time will tell.

