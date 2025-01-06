Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
VIP
MEDDLING: As Trump Returns, Pope Names New D.C. Archbishop Who 'Advocates' for Migrants, LGBTQ Causes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

In May, this writer will mark 20 years since she converted to Catholicism. She joined when Benedict XVI was pope, having grown up with John Paul II as the only Pope she'd known until well into adulthood.

But Pope Francis? Wow. What a disappointment he's been. Woke, biased, unfair, and a Jesuit to the core.

He's attacked Israel (while being quiet about Hamas and its terrorism), decries walls and immigration enforcement, and now he's appointing a very un-Catholic bishop to D.C. to apparently keep an eye on Donald Trump and try to influence policy:

More from The Washington Post:

The Vatican named one of the United States’ leading liberal Catholic prelates Monday to run the prominent D.C.-area archdiocese, sending to the nation’s capital, as a second Trump administration begins, a cleric known for a pastoral approach to migrants and for the 'radical inclusion' of the LGBTQ+ community.

San Diego Cardinal Robert McElroy, who for a decade has headed a diocese running the length of California’s southern border with Mexico, will take over an archdiocese still bruised by a major sexual abuse and mismanagement scandal that broke in 2018.

Speaking at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, McElroy delivered a message of unity and gratitude on Monday. He thanked Pope Francis, celebrated African Americans, addressed the Hispanic community in Spanish, called for inclusion and stressed the importance of trying to understand the 'other.'

 So not really Catholic. Got it.

This is especially adorable coming from the Lefties who support an administration that sicced the FBI on traditional Catholics as 'domestic terrorists' and demand a separation of church and state when a Catholic bishop talks about abortion.

So forgive this writer if she doesn't trip over herself to listen to wat the Bishop has to say.

He is not.

Completely on-brand.

Yes. Vatican first.

This includes Joe Biden.

Weird how Francis didn't send a Bishop to keep that supposedly 'devout Catholic' in line.

They can take all the seats.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east

It's become very clear Francis wants a church of liberals, and not of traditional Catholics, which is why he's suppressed the Latin Mass so harshly.

Because he is.

