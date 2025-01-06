MEDDLING: As Trump Returns, Pope Names New D.C. Archbishop Who 'Advocates' for Migrants, LGBTQ Causes

In May, this writer will mark 20 years since she converted to Catholicism. She joined when Benedict XVI was pope, having grown up with John Paul II as the only Pope she'd known until well into adulthood.

But Pope Francis? Wow. What a disappointment he's been. Woke, biased, unfair, and a Jesuit to the core.

He's attacked Israel (while being quiet about Hamas and its terrorism), decries walls and immigration enforcement, and now he's appointing a very un-Catholic bishop to D.C. to apparently keep an eye on Donald Trump and try to influence policy:

Pope Francis today named a new archbishop for DC -- San Diego Cardinal Robert McElroy. The pope is sending to the US capital, as Trump returns, an unusually outspoken, eloquent advocate for migrants, LGBTQ people and for engagement. Really interesting quotes in this thread: 1/x — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) January 6, 2025

More from The Washington Post:

The Vatican named one of the United States’ leading liberal Catholic prelates Monday to run the prominent D.C.-area archdiocese, sending to the nation’s capital, as a second Trump administration begins, a cleric known for a pastoral approach to migrants and for the 'radical inclusion' of the LGBTQ+ community. San Diego Cardinal Robert McElroy, who for a decade has headed a diocese running the length of California’s southern border with Mexico, will take over an archdiocese still bruised by a major sexual abuse and mismanagement scandal that broke in 2018. Speaking at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, McElroy delivered a message of unity and gratitude on Monday. He thanked Pope Francis, celebrated African Americans, addressed the Hispanic community in Spanish, called for inclusion and stressed the importance of trying to understand the 'other.'

So not really Catholic. Got it.

This is especially adorable coming from the Lefties who support an administration that sicced the FBI on traditional Catholics as 'domestic terrorists' and demand a separation of church and state when a Catholic bishop talks about abortion.

So forgive this writer if she doesn't trip over herself to listen to wat the Bishop has to say.

How does he feel about the Catechism?



Is he an "outspoken, eloquent advocate" of that? — Blad (@tlindblad) January 6, 2025

He is not.

Sounds like a liberation theologist from the 60s. Expected from a South American (liberation theologist) Pope. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) January 6, 2025

Completely on-brand.

The Vatican can dictate immigration law right after they remove the wall surrounding Vatican City. — JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) January 6, 2025

Yes. Vatican first.

Any Catholic who does not oppose abortion or homosexuality is not Catholic. — Jacob (@Jacob63862) January 6, 2025

This includes Joe Biden.

Weird how Francis didn't send a Bishop to keep that supposedly 'devout Catholic' in line.

Leftwing activists are thrilled with Pope Francis’ selection of new DC archbishop, fwiw. https://t.co/RvQ5SSdh7X — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2025

They can take all the seats.

In other words, as Donald Trump takes office, Pope Francis places a wildly liberal cardinal in Washington. Predictable. https://t.co/F0cN9Fe8mW — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 6, 2025

As predictable as the sun rising in the east

The Archdiocese of DC have seen record numbers of parishioners leaving the Church because of the infestation of s**tlib archbishops in the last 20 years. Now Francis sends another s**tlib to oversee the diocese. That should work out well. https://t.co/lGtSqoqdOf — 𝕾𝖜𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖓 🌲⚔️ 🏴‍☠️ (@Swearengen1971) January 6, 2025

It's become very clear Francis wants a church of liberals, and not of traditional Catholics, which is why he's suppressed the Latin Mass so harshly.

Liberals present other liberals as "outspoken and eloquent advocates." He sounds unusually un-doctrinaire for a cardinal. https://t.co/mW9NNmZyDN — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 6, 2025

Because he is.