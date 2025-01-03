CHUTZPAH: Magazine Once Sued Into Oblivion for False Rape Story Says Elon Musk Spreads Misinformation

There's a saying that the definition of 'chutzpah' is a man who kills his parents then asks the court for mercy because he's an orphan.

This writer also contends that we can put 'see also: Rolling Stone' under the definition of chutzpah, because they've got it in spades:

Elon Musk and X Are the Top Misinformation Spreaders Online https://t.co/ii81uz8819 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 2, 2025

Let's see what they wrote, for curiosity's sake:

Elon Musk has trouble telling the truth. Whether he’s overpromising on what his companies can accomplish or twisting the facts about his own children, it’s clear he doesn’t feel constrained by reality, which is no doubt what made him into the mogul of misinformation he is today. Almost two years after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of (now X), he and the platform — where he reigns not just as owner but the most-followed user — have become essential to the life cycle of incendiary falsehoods and conspiracy theories. While mainstream social media companies have long tried to prevent such content from gaining traction, leaving extremists to ply their lies on smaller, obscure, unmoderated networks, Musk fired the Twitter teams tasked with battling deceptive material. He also reinstated thousands of accounts that had received permanent bans, including neo-Nazis and conspiracy kingpin Alex Jones, often engaging with these people himself. On top of that, he changed the verification system into a pay-to-play scheme in which subscribers enjoy boosted visibility; at the same time, it became harder to tell which accounts belonged to genuine public figures.

Really?

REALLY?!

This is the same publication that, in 2016, published 'A Rape on Campus', featuring the story of 'Jackie' -- a woman who claimed she was raped at UVA. Except the story was completely made up.

The 9,000-word article spawned multiple lawsuits against the publication.

So for them to say Elon Musk and X are the 'top' spreaders of misinformation is adorable.

But of course you would believe RS, because you're an idiot!https://t.co/B7iX6osfcQ — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) January 2, 2025

Get back to us when Musk has to pay to settle a lawsuit based on that 'misinformation.'

Rolling Stone? The "here's a fake UVA fraternity claim that cost us millions of dollars" Rolling Stone? You're using that Rolling Stone as your source?



::pause::



You ARE dumber than you look. Kudos on the achievement. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 3, 2025

Kudos, indeed.

Look at all that misinformation.

You and anybody else are free to post your corrections or misinformation then the massive X members will determine what is right and wrong. By the way, you are in a free speech zone. — Graphicfunk (@graphicfunk_) January 2, 2025

The media really hate that we have free speech and can talk back to them.

No gunshot victims. No lines. Not a horse dewormer. No OD's.



Nice jackets in 90-degree weather, too.



Americans should know why Rolling Stone & others were so eager to quickly delegitimize Ivermectin. That'd make a good story for some "journalists" or "news" agencies. pic.twitter.com/70d6R1bk4r — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) January 3, 2025

This writer almost forgot about this story.

But Twitchy covered it at the time, too.

LOL Linking Rolling Stone without a hint of irony or self-awareness. https://t.co/YY0xxvivLM — RBe (@RBPundit) January 2, 2025

Zero hint of either.

Shorter: Luke prefers censorship and lying about X and he works for the s**t Mag RS known for spreading major Hoaxes. Luke and RS hate freedom of speech, that's why he and most on the left attack X. https://t.co/ynEDA9unhX — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 2, 2025

Nailed it.

Can confirm. Luke is posting misinformation on X. https://t.co/bvYb8LoOWn — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) January 2, 2025

He sure is.