Absolute Ghoul Peter Daou DRAGGED for Saying Imprisoned Terrorists Are JUST Like Israeli Hostages

This is breathtakingly bad, even for Democrat who worked for Hillary Clinton at one point.

Over a year ago, Hamas took hundreds of Israelis -- including women, children, and babies -- hostage. Simply for the 'crime' of being Jewish and in Israel. Several of them have been killed in the last 14 months.

Advertisement

But the Left, who hate Israel more than they hate logic, think somehow keeping innocent civilians as hostages is the same as Israel imprisoning convicted terrorists.

Yet, here's Peter Daou, doing just that:

To everyone who says "release the hostages," which are you referring to? pic.twitter.com/rYMA62wqWg — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 30, 2024

It's not Israel's fault there are so many terrorists, Petey.

And then he doubles down:

Genocide defenders argue that Israel holds "prisoners" not "hostages." That's a distinction without a difference.



Israel uses 'administrative detention' which according to @amnesty is "detention without charge or trial that can be renewed indefinitely, already at a 20-year high… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 31, 2024

There is no genocide.

And yeah, there's a big difference.

Amazing that the left thinks if they just call terrorists in prison “hostages” that people will just believe it at face value. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) December 31, 2024

They sure do.

Nailed it.

Lessee there is a difference between criminal imprisoned for crimes a jury found them guilty of and



An infant abducted from their slaughtered parents. — junkman (@HardKnuckleHead) December 31, 2024

'A distinction without a difference', according to Daou.

The Israeli ones, obviously.



Your third world pets in Gaza have a choice: release the hostages and surrender, or keep getting bombed.



You don't get to dictate any terms. Hope that's clear. — Moody Blueliner (@MoodyBlueliner) December 31, 2024

Crystal clear.

Absolute trash. Israel imprisons convicted terrorists. Hamas stole innocent civilians. You ghoul. https://t.co/oMWH6f9fse — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 31, 2024

He is a ghoul.

We are NOT referring to the murderous terrorists that have been incarcerated by Israel. We are referring to the innocent Israelis and Americans that were taken hostage by murderous terrorists (Palestinians). Glad I could clear that up for you. https://t.co/ULTdR4hGqJ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 30, 2024

It's not hard.

Unless you're Pete.

That’s like comparing the guy who smokes pot in his living room with El Chapo. https://t.co/QziU7Rrt1t — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) December 31, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly.

I forgot Peter existed, but here he is, as awful as ever. https://t.co/vhtqLATbkU — Jenny Jingle (@JHolmsted) December 31, 2024

He really is special.

Convicted Palestinian terrorists who were imprisoned for murdering Israelis are not the same as Israelis kidnapped from a music festival or dragged out of their homes to be paraded alongside bodies through Gaza with crowds of hundreds of thousands cheering and beating them. https://t.co/uNyoh93qxD — Max ✡︎𓂆🇮🇱🍁🏳️‍🌈 ⚣🤍 (@lilbuddymax) December 31, 2024

Amazing that Peter thinks there's no difference between the two.

And others agree with him.