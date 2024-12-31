PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Stacey Abrams Tries to Minimize Trump’s Election: ‘No Seismic Shift’
'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for...
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s...
X Users BEGGED to Find Better H-1B Analogies After 'Lord of the Rings'...
Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Goodbye 2024, Hello 2025 and Most Importantly ... HAPPY NEW YEAR AND THANK...
Pramila Jayapal Takes Lead in 'Stupidest Post of 2024' Contest With Hot Take...
Michael Rapaport (Ridiculously) Called Pro-Genocide for This Post on Twitter/X
The Eyes Have It! Scott Adams Says There’s One Simple Way to Diagnose...
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and...
'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Preside...
Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS...
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt...

Absolute Ghoul Peter Daou DRAGGED for Saying Imprisoned Terrorists Are JUST Like Israeli Hostages

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 31, 2024
AngieArtist

This is breathtakingly bad, even for Democrat who worked for Hillary Clinton at one point.

Over a year ago, Hamas took hundreds of Israelis -- including women, children, and babies -- hostage. Simply for the 'crime' of being Jewish and in Israel. Several of them have been killed in the last 14 months.

Advertisement

But the Left, who hate Israel more than they hate logic, think somehow keeping innocent civilians as hostages is the same as Israel imprisoning convicted terrorists.

Yet, here's Peter Daou, doing just that:

It's not Israel's fault there are so many terrorists, Petey.

And then he doubles down:

There is no genocide.

And yeah, there's a big difference.

They sure do.

Recommended

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nailed it.

'A distinction without a difference', according to Daou.

Crystal clear.

He is a ghoul.

It's not hard.

Unless you're Pete.

Advertisement

Exactly.

He really is special.

Amazing that Peter thinks there's no difference between the two.

And others agree with him.

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL TERRORISTS PETER DAOU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for Ignoring Biden's Cognitive Issues
Amy Curtis
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Drops ‘JOE BIDEN’ Truth Bomb on CNN’s Lame ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s Foreign Business Deals
Warren Squire
Stacey Abrams Tries to Minimize Trump’s Election: ‘No Seismic Shift’
Brett T.
The Eyes Have It! Scott Adams Says There’s One Simple Way to Diagnose Trump Derangement Syndrome
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines Brett T.
Advertisement