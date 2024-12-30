Broadway Actress and Star of TV's 1970s Sitcom 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at 87

Bottom of the Barrel: AP Tries REALLY Hard to Pad Jimmy Carter's Record...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 30, 2024
Cliff Lipson/CBS via AP

Actress Linda Lavin, the Tony-winning actress best known for her TV role as the waitress 'Alice' has died. She was 87.

More from The New York Post:

Linda Lavin, a Tony Award-winning stage actress who became a working-class icon as a paper hat-wearing waitress on the TV sitcom “Alice,” has died. She was 87.

Lavin died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told the Associated Press in an email.

A success on Broadway, Lavin tried her luck in Hollywood in the mid-1970s.

She was chosen to star in a new CBS sitcom based on “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” the Martin Scorsese-directed film that won Ellen Burstyn an Oscar for playing the title waitress.

Lavin won two Golden Globes for her role as Alice, and was nominated for an Emmy.

'Alice' was nominated for 8 Emmys.

That's a very cool story.

The 1970s had some very groundbreaking television.

Actress Patricia Heaton also remembered her friend:

With her musical background (her mother was an opera singer) and Broadway career, Lavin actually sang the theme song for 'Alice':

Linda Lavin is survived by her husband, artist and drummer Steve Bakunas, who she married in 2005.

Our sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones.

