PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids

J.K. Rowling continues to take on the radical trans activists as only she can. She took transgender journalist India Willoughby (born Jonathan) to task over his asinine interpretation of Christian doctrine, and here she is, defending kids from the trans activists who would harm them:

There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. pic.twitter.com/yyc4MxgfOk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2024

BOOM.

Some day, we will look at 'gender-affirming care' for kids as we look back on conversion therapy and forced sterilization.

The lawsuits are already beginning and rightly so.

Absolutely correct. Every child is perfect exactly as they are, and there is no wrong way to be a boy or a girl. It’s regressive as hell to say otherwise. pic.twitter.com/s2kDxf9VRQ — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 29, 2024

This writer never understood how the same people who say gender stereotypes are a bad thing are also the first to say any kid who doesn't fit those gender stereotypes is really born in the wrong body.

Remember when the TRAs decided that claim wasn’t such a great idea? Born in the wrong body?! Er… that’s not what we meant!https://t.co/zT8E3MlJJL — Lily Maynard (@LilyLilyMaynard) December 28, 2024

Sigh.

Agreed that there is no trans kid. There are dysphoric kids, however the “born in the wrong body” narrative has never been an accurate description of dysphoria. Very few dysphoric kids will persist into adulthood. So medicalization (which is when a person is considered trans)… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) December 28, 2024

This is reasonable.

NO 👏 CHILD 👏 IS 👏 BORN 👏 IN 👏 THE 👏 WRONG 👏 BODY 👏 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) December 28, 2024

No, they are not.

Yes. Also, it's essentially Munchausen by proxy for me as well. Most of these parents do this to their children for attention. — Candace (@blackandgold43) December 29, 2024

THIS.

A trans kid is like a vegan cat. We all know who made that decision. — Mike “The Jeep Guy” Watkins (@XJ_Country) December 29, 2024

And it wasn't the kid (or the cat).

I have been saying this for years. It even got me kicked off of an elected school board (thankfully the 1st Amendment still means something in the U.S. and a federal court judge re-seated me).



There are no trans kids.

Every child has a right to enter and experience puberty. https://t.co/PyO7qvd134 — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) December 28, 2024

And, yes, puberty can be awkward and uncomfortable. But it's an important part of growing up.

I concur as a physician. There are no trans kids. They simply don’t exist. https://t.co/6Ygy5zXhSQ — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) December 28, 2024

We hope sanity is being restored.

To this day, I still pinch myself as a reminder of just how fortunate we are to have such a remarkably sane, powerful & empowering voice backing our most vulnerable & easily manipulated demographic…the kids.



Thank you again @jk_rowling ❤️ https://t.co/1zF0M87y1f — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) December 28, 2024

Not just kids, but kids that are often on the Autism spectrum.

They need and deserve protection.