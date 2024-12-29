Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

J.K. Rowling continues to take on the radical trans activists as only she can. She took transgender journalist India Willoughby (born Jonathan) to task over his asinine interpretation of Christian doctrine, and here she is, defending kids from the trans activists who would harm them:

Advertisement

BOOM.

Some day, we will look at 'gender-affirming care' for kids as we look back on conversion therapy and forced sterilization.

The lawsuits are already beginning and rightly so.

This writer never understood how the same people who say gender stereotypes are a bad thing are also the first to say any kid who doesn't fit those gender stereotypes is really born in the wrong body.

Advertisement

Sigh.

This is reasonable.

No, they are not.

THIS.

And it wasn't the kid (or the cat).

Advertisement

And, yes, puberty can be awkward and uncomfortable. But it's an important part of growing up.

We hope sanity is being restored.

Not just kids, but kids that are often on the Autism spectrum.

They need and deserve protection.

