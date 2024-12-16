SICKNESS: Donald Trump Speaks Out Against Lefties Who Love United Healthcare CEO Murderer (Watch)

This'll be fun to watch. Donald Trump has criticized the Lefties -- including AOC, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders -- who have lionized and excused Luigi Mangione for murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Advertisement

How soon before the media says Trump is lying and that no one praised or defending the murderer?

This writer says by the end of the day.

President Trump just reacted to the people on the internet lionizing UnitedHealth CEO assassin Luigi Mangione:



"I think it's a terrible thing. It's really terrible some people seem to admire him... How people can like this guy is a sickness." pic.twitter.com/u84yLefGND — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2024

It's terrible and a sickness.

The Left are absolutely saying it's okay to kill CEOs because of health insurance costs.

If you're cheering on the murder of a father/husband over politics, you're a demon. — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) December 16, 2024

Yep.

A demon.

Well, to be fair, they probably feel the same way about the guys who took a crack at you. They can just be more overt in their delight this time. — American Patrol (@LZBataan) December 16, 2024

They were pretty darned overt in their delight and disappointment when two loons tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

They are absolutely sick with the mind virus, admiring a pre-meditated m*rderer. And it accomplished exactly nothing towards their ‘cause.’ — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 16, 2024

Their 'cause' is socialized healthcare, so they seized on that murder to gain from it.

Because they're demons.

I agree with DJT. You can hate the system, but that doesn’t mean you compliment the murderer. It is sick. — wilder😎🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) December 16, 2024

The system was made infinitely worse by the politicians praising the shooter.

They think we'll forget that.

President Trump is right.



And the fact that elected Democrats have expressed sympathy for the killer is reprehensible. https://t.co/KRUp8ERj8D — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 16, 2024

He is correct.

And Democrats are reprehensible.

Democrat lawmakers have been justifying a terrorist's actions for days now. It's disgusting and as President Trump says, a sickness. https://t.co/buRCWklQvO — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) December 16, 2024

And they won't stop.

Did we all forget they were cheering the attempts on Trumps life?



Whos actually surprised by they? https://t.co/gUmAoABxrQ — The Red Bird (@Living4TheRight) December 16, 2024

We're not surprised.

I love it when he states the absolute OBVIOUS and puts these vultures to shame at the same time. https://t.co/A7iDeqRlKV — 5hadowfax (@MRA_ResourceHub) December 16, 2024

Just wait. The media can't resist trying to dunk on Trump, so there's a very good chance they try to fact-check this in defense of the Democrats.

That'll be FUN, because they'll get wrecked by all the videos of Democrats praising Mangione.