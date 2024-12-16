SICKNESS: Donald Trump Speaks Out Against Lefties Who Love United Healthcare CEO Murderer (Watch)

WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving Hi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

This'll be fun to watch. Donald Trump has criticized the Lefties -- including AOC, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders -- who have lionized and excused Luigi Mangione for murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Advertisement

How soon before the media says Trump is lying and that no one praised or defending the murderer?

This writer says by the end of the day.

It's terrible and a sickness.

The Left are absolutely saying it's okay to kill CEOs because of health insurance costs.

Yep.

A demon.

They were pretty darned overt in their delight and disappointment when two loons tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

Their 'cause' is socialized healthcare, so they seized on that murder to gain from it.

Because they're demons.

The system was made infinitely worse by the politicians praising the shooter.

They think we'll forget that.

He is correct.

And Democrats are reprehensible.

And they won't stop.

We're not surprised.

Just wait. The media can't resist trying to dunk on Trump, so there's a very good chance they try to fact-check this in defense of the Democrats.

That'll be FUN, because they'll get wrecked by all the videos of Democrats praising Mangione.

