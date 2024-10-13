Yeah, That's Not It: Fort Worth Newspaper Blames Gerrymandering for Texas Being Red
Fox News Shares How Former President Trump Says He Plans to Use Tariffs...
Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos...
Tom Bevan Reminds: Harris Was Rejected by Democratic Primary Voters Across the Board...
'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan...
Sen. John Cornyn Shares Headline About Consumer Confidence Declining Unexpectedly
UH OH: Today Show Admits Kamala's Five-Point Lead EVAPORATED in a Month, Race...
Cranky Grandpa Joe's Back! Biden Says Americans Who Criticize Hurricane Relief Efforts Wil...
Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night
LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get...
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz'...
Get It? Vance Is Dark and EVIL! Check Out the INTERESTING Lighting Choices...
SOFT ON CRIME: Former Prosecutor Says Kamala Harris Wanted to Prosecute Drug Dealers...
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim...

DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His Cholesterol Levels

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 13, 2024
Townhall Media

The media spent the last four years lying about and hiding Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline. It wasn't until the debate -- when they realized Joe was gonna lose -- that they used his dementia as an excuse to oust him (but not as a reason to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office).

Advertisement

With polling favoring Donald Trump and the momentum heading his direction, they're getting desperate. So desperate that they're demanding Trump's cholesterol levels be made public.

Good gravy.

And good on Johnson for not taking the bait.

Not one thing.

Remember when the media basically demanded Sarah Palin have a public gynecological exam to prove her youngest son was hers and not her daughter's? Yeah, this write remembers. So the media can go pound sand.

Precisely this.

Nowhere to be found.

The very same.

Recommended

'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Heh.

And what would the media do with that information? Tell us Trump's gonna keel over from a heart attack?

They don't care that two assassins tried to end his life, so why would they care about that?

This made us chuckle.

The post continues after the break:

The Left and the media continue to ignore the issues that Americans truly care about.

That's exactly why they're doing this: they can't win on the issues Americans care about, so they try to make a story out of something else.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HEALTH MEET THE PRESS NBC NEWS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado
Amy Curtis
Yeah, That's Not It: Fort Worth Newspaper Blames Gerrymandering for Texas Being Red
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos of Kamala Doing Just That
Amy Curtis
Uh Oh! Howard Stern Won't Like Who SNL Picked on Again Last Night
Doug P.
YAY, SPORTSBALL! Harry Sisson Gets Shoved in a Locker Attempting to Praise Tim Walz's Coin Toss
Grateful Calvin
Fox News Shares How Former President Trump Says He Plans to Use Tariffs to Make 'Em Pay
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF?' Watch J.D. Vance Absolutely SCHOOL Martha Raddatz on Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado Amy Curtis
Advertisement