DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His Cholesterol Levels

The media spent the last four years lying about and hiding Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline. It wasn't until the debate -- when they realized Joe was gonna lose -- that they used his dementia as an excuse to oust him (but not as a reason to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office).

Advertisement

With polling favoring Donald Trump and the momentum heading his direction, they're getting desperate. So desperate that they're demanding Trump's cholesterol levels be made public.

NBC's Kristen Welker demands that President Trump release his cholesterol levels.



The media is getting desperate. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JIt0nYJH8F — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

Good gravy.

And good on Johnson for not taking the bait.

No. These demons don't get to demand anything. — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) October 13, 2024

Not one thing.

Remember when the media basically demanded Sarah Palin have a public gynecological exam to prove her youngest son was hers and not her daughter's? Yeah, this write remembers. So the media can go pound sand.

Hey Kristen we don’t care about Trump’s cholesterol levels, just like you didn’t care about Joe’s declining cognitive abilities. — Mary 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@macknbuddy) October 13, 2024

Precisely this.

Where the heck was this request from Biden in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024? — NN (@NnPnemck) October 13, 2024

Nowhere to be found.

These the same nuts that told us Biden was in the best health, mental and physical, for the past few years? — Broke Dicks' Effin' OK Show (@BrokeDicksShow) October 13, 2024

The very same.

How it started: Trump is Hitler.



How it's going: Trump has bad cholesterol. https://t.co/eyUeXxIlht — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 13, 2024

Heh.

I'm sure Trump has high cholesterol. He's had a 50 year love affair with McDonalds.



Guest what. Not a single voter cares. https://t.co/MPHtQpJjQk — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) October 13, 2024

And what would the media do with that information? Tell us Trump's gonna keel over from a heart attack?

They don't care that two assassins tried to end his life, so why would they care about that?

Kristen Walker is a tireless advocate for single issue cholesterol voters! https://t.co/FYD4tYwaPG — Chief Iron Principles (@Connecticotian) October 13, 2024

This made us chuckle.

The American people don't care about the cholesterol level of Donald Trump.



They care about the cost of living and the fact they cannot pay for groceries because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's policies put them in that situation.



The Left and the media continue to ignore the… https://t.co/sK5XxHHbQI — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 13, 2024

The post continues after the break:

The Left and the media continue to ignore the issues that Americans truly care about.

That's exactly why they're doing this: they can't win on the issues Americans care about, so they try to make a story out of something else.