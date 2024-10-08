NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering

Hurricane Milton is a beast, and projected to make landfall as a Category 5 storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Florida and Milton's path.

For some perspective, here's what Milton looks like from outer space:

We flew over Hurricane Milton about 90 minutes ago. Here is the view out the Dragon Endeavour window. Expect lots of images from this window as this is where I’m sleeping while we wait to undock and return to Earth.



Timelapse coming in a separate post.



1/6400 sec, f8, ISO 500 pic.twitter.com/zkhJdTlag7 — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

And a timelapse video of the flyover:

Timelapse this image was taken from: https://t.co/6XOFOlBvHy — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

My God. Would you look at those fully functional thrusters on the Dragon? @Boeing, check that out!



Nice work, @SpaceX



Seriously though, pray for Florida. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) October 8, 2024

This looks like the storm in the Day After Tomorrow. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 8, 2024

Wait so are just live tweeting from space? pic.twitter.com/yILFlVU6Jg — ☣️ Mr. The Plague ☣️ (@DotNetRussell) October 8, 2024

Super pumped for the timelapse. You have a great view there. It must be trippy to be reminded by the SpaceX Capsule that safely got you there while looking at the Earth from that distance. So cool. — The Critical Stinker 💩🇺🇸 (@Hikaru_Chansey) October 8, 2024

The age of information we live in is truly remarkable—Matthew’s real-time experience from space, sharing a vantage point most of us could only dream of, while also capturing one of the most destructive natural events on Earth. Awe-inspiring and sobering at once. https://t.co/xDPEWVvVgt — Kayla Haas (@thekaylahaas) October 8, 2024

Everything about this is crazy. https://t.co/mcp8fgb7YX — Pickle 🌿 (@PickleVermont) October 8, 2024

This is one of the most beautiful, horrifying images I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/hwU8EeCU14 — Rusty McCranie (@RustyMcCranie) October 8, 2024

