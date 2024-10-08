What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions...
NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 08, 2024
NOAA via AP

Hurricane Milton is a beast, and projected to make landfall as a Category 5 storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Florida and Milton's path.

For some perspective, here's what Milton looks like from outer space:

And a timelapse video of the flyover:

Just breathtaking.

Okay, that was well played.

That's some wicked shade at Boeing.

But yes, praying.

A little bit.

Technology is incredible, no?

It is a cool view.

All of this.

Kinda is.

Yes. Absolutely.

Tags: FLORIDA HURRICANE NASA

