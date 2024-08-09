Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun...
A Government Problem: Elon Musk Explains Who's Caused Inflation As Kamala Vows to...
Mollie Hemingway Torpedoes and Sinks Kamala Harris' 'What I'll Do on Day 1...
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala...
'The Coward's Way Out': Mother of Soldier Slain in Iraq BLASTS Tim Walz...
Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding...
Kamala Harris' Freudian Slip About Population Control Should Scare the Bejesus Out of...
Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'
CNN's Briana Keilar DISSES Public Affairs Officers Killed in the Line of Duty...
COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs
PRIORITIES! The New Yorker Has Noticed Something About Kamala Harris' Campaign Website
INSANE: IOC President Pisses EVERYONE Off Claiming There's No Easy Way to Tell...
Nancy Mace NUKES Kamala Harris From Orbit for Hiding From the Media and...

WATCH: Special Council Says Hunter Biden Took Foreign Money to INFLUENCE US POLICY When Dad Was VP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Now we suppose this is fair game to report, but talking about anything related to Hunter Biden a few years ago was verboten and could earn you a social media ban.

Advertisement

Watch as an ABC News investigative reporter says Hunter Biden took money from a Romanian real estate tycoon:

Did the Big Guy get 10%?

The prosecution is using this as evidence Hunter Biden was in his right mind when he failed to pay his taxes, something Hunter claims wasn't possible due to his addiction.

Which isn't a defense that would work for any other American facing similar charges.

Sure does.

Seems like it should be.

It's all projection.

Yep.

The timing is sure suspect.

Exactly.

Recommended

'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head
Sam J.
Advertisement

Totally not shocking.

That'll never happen.

Absolutely amazing.

We have a two-tiered justice system.

We're sure.

And he'll get away with it.

If Biden were still the candidate, this wouldn't see the light of day.

This is probably how it plays out.

Tags: CORRUPTION FOREIGN POLICY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN VICE PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head
Sam J.
Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
justmindy
Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun Control History
Sam J.
Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding Her'
Doug P.
A Government Problem: Elon Musk Explains Who's Caused Inflation As Kamala Vows to Tackle It 'Day One'
Amy Curtis
Mollie Hemingway Torpedoes and Sinks Kamala Harris' 'What I'll Do on Day 1 in Office' BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head Sam J.
Advertisement