They Can't Cover This Up: WI Voters Believe Kamala Harris Lied About Biden's Cognitive Health (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This is painful, but also hilarious. One of the biggest issues facing the Kamala Harris campaign is what she knew about Biden's cognitive health and when she knew it.

It's been painfully obvious to us for some time Biden is unwell. And we only see him in managed scenarios -- edited videos, teleprompter-led statements, etc. After the June 27th debate, it was obvious even to the media. So VP Kamala Harris -- who, ostensibly -- should be spending time with the president daily had to have noticed these things, right?

If so -- like so many other things -- she lied.

But never fear, Wisconsin voters know Kamala is a liar.

Watch:

Ouch.

It is correct.

Keep hammering her record.

 Not on ours, either. Yet here we are.

We're not Democrats, but we're livid.

An apt comparison.

It will be hilarious if Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris lose Wisconsin for the Democratic Party.

Nailed it.

It'll get memory-holed right quick.

No one who is honest can argue this.

We can only imagine.

All of them.

Not one bit of difference.

There's a reason Kamala Harris had ZERO delegates in 2020 and dropped out before Iowa.

It's always the way with politicians.

Definitely was.

