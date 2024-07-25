They Can't Cover This Up: WI Voters Believe Kamala Harris Lied About Biden's Cognitive Health (Watch)

This is painful, but also hilarious. One of the biggest issues facing the Kamala Harris campaign is what she knew about Biden's cognitive health and when she knew it.

It's been painfully obvious to us for some time Biden is unwell. And we only see him in managed scenarios -- edited videos, teleprompter-led statements, etc. After the June 27th debate, it was obvious even to the media. So VP Kamala Harris -- who, ostensibly -- should be spending time with the president daily had to have noticed these things, right?

If so -- like so many other things -- she lied.

But never fear, Wisconsin voters know Kamala is a liar.

Watch:

BREAKING: Wisconsin voters say Kamala Harris is responsible for “covering up Biden's cognitive decline.” pic.twitter.com/AbhRHlzmlx — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 24, 2024

Ouch.

It is correct.

Yeah, Kamala needs to be called out for this all the way up to Election Day. Also call her out for making herself the nominee without letting voters decide. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) July 24, 2024

Keep hammering her record.

MSNBC airing the truth about how voters feel about Kamala Harris was NOT on my bingo card… — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 24, 2024

Not on ours, either. Yet here we are.

She is! The democrat elites lied about it for months, knowing full well he was never going to run so that they could subvert the will of their own primary voters.



If i was a democrat, i would be livid!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 24, 2024

We're not Democrats, but we're livid.

Kamala covered up for Biden the same way that Hillary covered up for Bill’s abusive behavior. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 24, 2024

An apt comparison.

Wisconsin will not go to Harris. They know that. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) July 24, 2024

It will be hilarious if Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris lose Wisconsin for the Democratic Party.

"Average Voters Discover their Leaders Lie to them Every Day for Years." — Robasha (@TheRobasha) July 24, 2024

Nailed it.

It'll get memory-holed right quick.

Of course she is.

No one can even argue this. https://t.co/OACiqCQFC9 — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) July 24, 2024

No one who is honest can argue this.

Great question: "If she's willing to hide that type of information — once she's in office, now what's she willing to hide for herself?" https://t.co/24xu5KkntJ — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) July 24, 2024

We can only imagine.

Not just her. The media, the rest of his administration and everybody in the White House knew and they all covered it up. https://t.co/USRtwrYAYm — Charles Simonson (@RightWingKing87) July 25, 2024

All of them.

There's gonna be a multi-billion dollar propaganda blitz and it won't make one bit of difference. https://t.co/Pjt471ulgI — Big Mara Ippo (@Cizzy_mac) July 24, 2024

Not one bit of difference.

There's a reason Kamala Harris had ZERO delegates in 2020 and dropped out before Iowa.

It’s like people are shocked every day of every year, year after year, that politicians are dishonest. https://t.co/ILi55pN4VR — Scotty V (@rScotty_V) July 24, 2024

It's always the way with politicians.

Well she definitely was. https://t.co/8pQwwIQNVG — brenda furqueron (@BrendaFurqueron) July 24, 2024

Definitely was.