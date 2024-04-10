Pathetic and Weak: Scrabble Introduces 'Less Competitive', 'More Inclusive' Version for Gen Z

Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 10, 2024
Stew Milne/Hasbro via AP

There is nothing the Left won't touch and completely ruin. Television, movies, books -- you name it. Now, like locusts swarming the next farm, they've moved on to board games.

Apparently Scrabble is not inclusive and too competitive for Gen Z, so Mattel has made an 'historic' change and introduced a version that won't hurt Gen Z's feels.

More from The New York Post:

For the first time in 75 years, Mattel is making a major change to the iconic board game Scrabble — and touting a “No More Scoring” gameplay option.

The new launch is a double-sided version of the famous board game — one side with the original game for those who want to stick to the long-time traditional version, and one side with a “less competitive” version to appeal to Gen Z gamers.

The flip side of the classic game, called Scrabble Together, will include helper cards, use a simpler scoring system, be quicker to play and allow people to play in teams.

Sigh.

The answer to your question is both.

So well.

Oh, how we wish it was.

This'll be fun.

Not.

They make up genders, why not words too?

Consent is a thing.

Yeah, it doesn't bode will for our future.

They can play Candy Land or Chutes and Ladders.

Yep. Dictionaries aren't inclusive enough.

We all win.

A million dollar idea.

We need a version of Candy Land where body positivity is a thing.

Isn't this great?

Well played.

Don't give them ideas.

Grandma would be so disappointed.

We'd be embarrassed if we played 'inclusive' Scrabble, but that's just us.

***

