Pathetic and Weak: Scrabble Introduces 'Less Competitive', 'More Inclusive' Version for Gen Z

There is nothing the Left won't touch and completely ruin. Television, movies, books -- you name it. Now, like locusts swarming the next farm, they've moved on to board games.

Apparently Scrabble is not inclusive and too competitive for Gen Z, so Mattel has made an 'historic' change and introduced a version that won't hurt Gen Z's feels.

Scrabble makes historic change to game with ‘less competitive,’ ‘inclusive’ version to appeal to Gen Z https://t.co/pg9PxRZxxN pic.twitter.com/jr2AeBdwwU — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2024

More from The New York Post:

For the first time in 75 years, Mattel is making a major change to the iconic board game Scrabble — and touting a “No More Scoring” gameplay option. The new launch is a double-sided version of the famous board game — one side with the original game for those who want to stick to the long-time traditional version, and one side with a “less competitive” version to appeal to Gen Z gamers. The flip side of the classic game, called Scrabble Together, will include helper cards, use a simpler scoring system, be quicker to play and allow people to play in teams.

Sigh.

They've dumbed down a game where the only goal is to think of a word and strategically place it on the board



Are millennials incapable of doing this or have the executives simply given up on the entire generation — Mr. Minarchy 🐊 (@community_notes) April 9, 2024

The answer to your question is both.

Lowering the bar for Gen Z is really working out well, isn’t it? — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) April 9, 2024

So well.

I thought this was a @TheBabylonBee post. — Pam D (@soirchick) April 9, 2024

Oh, how we wish it was.

Kids today: IUBHDNM is so a word. Plus the 50 point bonus. I win! — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 9, 2024

This'll be fun.

Not.

“They want a game where you can simply enjoy language, words, being together and having fun creating words.” In other words (heh), just make stuff up and claim you're winning. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) April 9, 2024

They make up genders, why not words too?

did scrabble ask anyone if we wanted it to be less competitive? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) April 10, 2024

Consent is a thing.

Good grief. There's little hope for their surviving a serious threat to our country if they cannot handle a Scrabble game. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 10, 2024

Yeah, it doesn't bode will for our future.

"Inclusive"



I mean, inclusiveness can be a good thing, but should we really be concerned about including stupid people? Especially anything that requires, or at least strongly benefits from, not being stupid? — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 10, 2024

They can play Candy Land or Chutes and Ladders.

They’ve decided to ban the use of dictionaries and allow choose your own spelling? — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) April 10, 2024

Yep. Dictionaries aren't inclusive enough.

This is so great for a generation of kids that couldn't go to school and can't read. Everyone is a winner 🥰🥰🥰 — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) April 9, 2024

We all win.

Just replace the letter tiles with emojis and rename it "Vibes" https://t.co/dIDlVfhvBr — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 10, 2024

A million dollar idea.

I invented a new inclusive version of Chutes and Ladders where you can climb up chutes if losing is too much emotional labor that day. https://t.co/txH0ZCQIWo — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 10, 2024

We need a version of Candy Land where body positivity is a thing.

What in the actual eff is an "inclusive" version of Scrabble? Words that aren't actual words are allowed for illiterate Gen Zers? https://t.co/bvyMiZRWjM — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 9, 2024

Isn't this great?

The only word they let you spell correctly is "equity." https://t.co/Ue7cAfIovg — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 10, 2024

Well played.

Next up: Trivial Pursuit will have a version of the game where lived experiences and anecdotal stories can override the real answer! https://t.co/sdPD9yZjBk — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) April 9, 2024

Don't give them ideas.

My grandma gave her kids, kids-in-law, and grandkids constant beatdowns at this game. The old bat died and everyone who ever managed to beat her just once made sure to say so at the funeral because that's claim-to-fame in our family 😂



Grandma's rolling over in her grave. https://t.co/0bezAdG2bK — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) April 9, 2024

Grandma would be so disappointed.

I had Scrabble Junior as a small child and this looks like that, but I outgrew it when I was maybe 9 years old. https://t.co/PhlxUXdiR8 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 10, 2024

We'd be embarrassed if we played 'inclusive' Scrabble, but that's just us.

