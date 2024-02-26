Google AI Can't Tell if Christopher Rufo and Elon Musk Are Worse Than...
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant...
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
The Media Will Do Anything to Twist a Narrative
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Comm...
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have...
Border Patrol Post About Consequences for Illegals Sounds Like Mayorkas Wrote It
Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being...
Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the B...
Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans Are Trapping Pregnant Women in...
Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers
YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing...
Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs...

After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

On Thursday, telecommunications provider AT&T experienced a massive, nationwide service interruption that lasted almost 12 hours.

Thankfully, it didn't seem to be a cyber attack, just network errors, but in the age of cell phones and constant connectivity, many people were very unhappy.

Advertisement

So AT&T is trying to make things better.

Emphasis on 'trying.'

The AP reports:

AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week’s cellphone network outage that left many without service for hours.

The Dallas-based company said on its website that customers will get the $5 credit on their account within two billing cycles. The credit does not apply to AT&T Business, prepaid service or Cricket, its low-cost wireless service. AT&T said prepaid customers will have options available to them if they were impacted, although it did not elaborate on what those options might be.

The outage knocked out cellphone service for thousands of its users across the U.S. starting early Thursday before it was restored. AT&T blamed the incident on an error in coding, without elaborating, and said it was not the result of a cyberattack.

Some Twitter/X users were not impressed at the offering:

This writer has AT&T for cell and internet service. It's not inexpensive, and $5 seems a little on the cheap side.

Recommended

The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's never going to happen again. Not in this economy.

A lot of people felt this way.

No, they're not.

There's the silver lining.

Jeez is about right.

The optics of this are so bad.

Others decided to have some fun with it:

You can get like half a Big Mac for that price.

Advertisement

That's from 'Trading Places' for those of you that don't get the joke.

Laughed out loud.

It's like a golden ticket.

Another great reference.

Just don't spend it all in one place.

Yay.

This gif cracks us up.

The news is spreading on Twitter/X like wildfire.

Advertisement

Remember, it's a credit on accounts, so you don't even get $5 to spend on anything but your AT$T bill.

It was like an episode of 'Little House on the Prairie' around here.

Maybe the outcry will get AT&T to change its mind. Don't hold your breath, though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: PHONE TECHNOLOGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
Amy Curtis
Google AI Can't Tell if Christopher Rufo and Elon Musk Are Worse Than Hitler
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have Gone Wrong at NYT
Coucy
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement