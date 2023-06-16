Betting now offered on … oh G-d … the Special Olympics?! Really?

The L.A. Dodgers face protests from Christians for honoring phony nuns in drag
Aaron Walker  |  11:28 PM on June 16, 2023

We don’t know about you, dear reader, but we have at best a dim view of gambling. We pretty much never do it, but we generally don’t think it should be banned. But we’re honestly 50-50 on that.

Oh, and we are sick to death of being bombarded for their ads.

But this also seems pretty low:

If we can draw any good out of the story, we suppose we can at least publicize that the Special Olympics will be going on Germany starting ‘Saturday’ and going on until next Friday. But please don’t bet on this.

Needless to say, the decision to offer betting drew reactions:

Has anyone tried pulling the plug out of the universe for 30 seconds and then plugging it back in?

If Michael Jordan has to tell you not to bet on something, you should rethink your life choices. Just sayin’.

We are about 80% sure he is joking.

There were more than a few references to the episode of South Park when Cartman pretended to be intellectually disabled (that’s such a terrible term) to play in the Special Olympics and got beaten solidly by the truly handicapped athletes in order to make a point about cheating in sports.

There were also references to the Johny Knoxville movie ‘The Ringer’ which followed a similar plot (which we have never seen):

Although one person claimed made an argument in favor of it:

Make of that what you will, especially since we have no ability to verify his biography.

If you gamble, maybe gamble elsewhere to make a point? We can’t exactly boycott the company ourselves, because we would first have to be a customer to boycott it. 

But we guess it is as good a time as any for a PSA:

On the other hand...

Heh, fair enough.

***

