Betting now offered on … oh G-d … the Special Olympics?! Really?

We don’t know about you, dear reader, but we have at best a dim view of gambling. We pretty much never do it, but we generally don’t think it should be banned. But we’re honestly 50-50 on that.

Oh, and we are sick to death of being bombarded for their ads.

But this also seems pretty low:

We are proud to be the first Sportsbook to offer betting odds on the Special Olympics!@Forbes dives into our historic offering as 350,000 volunteers, coaches, and athletes head to Berlin to compete and celebrate the #SpecialOlympics https://t.co/bLdDfZ6tb6 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 16, 2023

If we can draw any good out of the story, we suppose we can at least publicize that the Special Olympics will be going on Germany starting ‘Saturday’ and going on until next Friday. But please don’t bet on this.

Needless to say, the decision to offer betting drew reactions:

I’m actually surprised at the audacity — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) June 16, 2023

No. Just no. — Rae A (@xrae) June 16, 2023

Ohhh…

Husbant…

You bet everything on Special Olympics.

Now we are homeress…. https://t.co/kt9ZapuMNn pic.twitter.com/0pxB9urUxf — Aetius (@AetiusRF) June 16, 2023

When the bookies threaten the kid with down syndrome to start playing hot potato down 2 pts with a minute leftpic.twitter.com/7Os4i9MwWl https://t.co/8H1GFfM3Am — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 16, 2023

Please don’t do this. Just don’t. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) June 17, 2023

The human experiment has failed we must restart https://t.co/QNdiHedx97 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 16, 2023

Has anyone tried pulling the plug out of the universe for 30 seconds and then plugging it back in?

God: I promised to never again flood the earth, Michael.



Michael: (points to this tweet)



God: OK nvm send the rain. https://t.co/PbSCCm27Bi — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) June 16, 2023

If you look at the special Olympics and start thinking of parlays …. https://t.co/a0ezGE9h5s pic.twitter.com/81wo9rjqhv — John Ford (@fordtough301) June 16, 2023

If Michael Jordan has to tell you not to bet on something, you should rethink your life choices. Just sayin’.

Every day we come closer to the dream of gambling on child fighting rings https://t.co/naNc0mOWhc — Bill A Ree (@ImBillRay) June 17, 2023

We are about 80% sure he is joking.

There were more than a few references to the episode of South Park when Cartman pretended to be intellectually disabled (that’s such a terrible term) to play in the Special Olympics and got beaten solidly by the truly handicapped athletes in order to make a point about cheating in sports.

There were also references to the Johny Knoxville movie ‘The Ringer’ which followed a similar plot (which we have never seen):

Although one person claimed made an argument in favor of it:

As a disabled former athlete this is a good thing. This is equality. Stop acting like disabled people aren’t as valuable- because hating on this is exactly what that says. — Sam📿 (@SamMoline1) June 16, 2023

Make of that what you will, especially since we have no ability to verify his biography.

I’ve never felt less inclined to support a business. — Cooltrav (@cooltrav) June 17, 2023

If you gamble, maybe gamble elsewhere to make a point? We can’t exactly boycott the company ourselves, because we would first have to be a customer to boycott it.

But we guess it is as good a time as any for a PSA:

On the other hand...

If you’re betting on the Special Olympics, the hotline should call YOU https://t.co/khaCml9tQD — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) June 16, 2023

Heh, fair enough.

***

