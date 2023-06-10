YouTube banned this Jordan Peterson video … and now you can watch it on Twitter (watch here) (updated)

Apparently, Jordan Peterson had a video banned from YouTube for allegedly doing… something. They are not very clear what that something is, but here’s Peterson telling you about the prohibition:

I have now officially been accused of hate speech by YouTube, Let's be clear about this: that is a direct accusation conduct deemed criminal in many jurisdictions. This is absolutely not OK, @YouTube. Not OK. pic.twitter.com/SlABDg7Zqu — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 10, 2023

So it appears to be an interview talking about transgender issues and he is accused of inciting violence. Or glorifying violence. Or encouraging hatred of a person or some unspecified protected group. We are not sure whether the allegations are true, but we have gotten to the point that we presume they are not when leveled by most social media platforms—at least when it is applied to anyone who regularly offends the woke.

In any case, Elon Musk was quick to suggest Twitter as an alternative place to post the video:

Upload here. This platform believes in free speech, provided it does not break the law. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

And it looks like Peterson has taken him up on his offer:

This is the episode that @YouTube banned yesterday. Experience the evil truth yourself! https://t.co/zsl1p7OR1W — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 11, 2023

Here’s a direct link:

Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality | Helen Joyce | EP 365 https://t.co/Krs68M2hdE — The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast (@JBPpod) June 10, 2023

And we will be blunt, dear reader. Part of the reason why we don’t know if the allegations against Peterson are true is that we have not been able to listen to the full video. It’s two hours long, and we wanted to get the video to you asap. After all, it is only approximately 7:30 p.m. as of this writing on the West Coast, so for many in America it won’t be too late to watch if you are inclined.

So, we plan to watch it ourselves while we try to get some other work done and if there is anything newsworthy, to update you, somehow. We are not sure what shape that update will look like because we haven’t listened. It might be a simple update in this article, or it might be a new one. It depends on how much there is to talk about. But keep an eye on Twitchy and we will let you know.

Still, even if there is no other news about this, the event is significant in and of itself. Musk has said very clearly that he hopes that Twitter becomes a competitor against YouTube. One way to beat the competition is to get content YouTube refuses to air. Of course, Twitter will need a robust approach to monetization—if you pay for something you usually get more of it, after all. But this might be a significant step in that direction.

In any case, stay tuned.

Update: As promised, we listened to the whole thing. Is there incitement? Not by any stretch of the imagination. Is there glorification of violence? Not even a little. Indeed, there was no discussion of violence. Did they direct hatred at anyone or any group? Well, it’s mostly a very dry psychological discussion where they basically say that the trans movement is essentially about people who never grew out of the toddler stage of life, with a great deal of narcissism. We’re not sure we agree but its criticism of a movement, not hatred by any reasonable definition of the word.

And there is part of the discussion that criticizes Silicon Valley censorship. And that can be weirdly triggering in our observeration. Maybe that is what infuriated them. It is honestly hard to tell because we can’t relate to the censorship mentality. But in the end it is bizarre that YouTube censored it.

