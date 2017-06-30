"Here's money for illegally entering the country and being protected illegally by a city that won't enforce immigration laws" Seems legit👌🏻

Give it up for San Francisco, everybody:

This is not a drill:

San Francisco will pay an illegal alien $190,000 for turning him over to ICE in violation of city's sanctuary law. https://t.co/VI2Bxvv3Fs

More from the Washington Times:

A man from El Salvador in the U.S. illegally who sued San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities in violation of the city’s sanctuary law is set to be awarded $190,000, his attorney said Thursday.

Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, 33, reached the settlement agreement with the city attorney’s office, said Saira Hussain, a staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus who represented Zarceno. The agreement must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

…

The construction worker said he went to police in December 2015 after getting a call from authorities that his stolen car had been found. Instead of helping him, he said, officers detained him and called immigration authorities.