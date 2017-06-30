"Here's money for illegally entering the country and being protected illegally by a city that won't enforce immigration laws" Seems legit👌🏻
— John Vincente (@JohnVincente) June 30, 2017
Give it up for San Francisco, everybody:
Illegal immigrant receives $190k settlement from San Francisco because a city employee reported him to federal immigration authorities 🙉 pic.twitter.com/HCVco71nmn
— The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) June 29, 2017
This is not a drill:
— The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) June 29, 2017
San Francisco will pay an illegal alien $190,000 for turning him over to ICE in violation of city's sanctuary law. https://t.co/VI2Bxvv3Fs
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 30, 2017
More from the Washington Times:
A man from El Salvador in the U.S. illegally who sued San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities in violation of the city’s sanctuary law is set to be awarded $190,000, his attorney said Thursday.
Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, 33, reached the settlement agreement with the city attorney’s office, said Saira Hussain, a staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus who represented Zarceno. The agreement must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
…
The construction worker said he went to police in December 2015 after getting a call from authorities that his stolen car had been found. Instead of helping him, he said, officers detained him and called immigration authorities.
In other words, the officers did what they should’ve done. Their only mistake was doing it in a sanctuary city.
Unbelievable
— JeaniegirlDC (@jeaniegirldc) June 29, 2017
This is absolutely ridiculous
— Rob Solo (@robsolo) June 30, 2017
This is absolutely ridiculous. https://t.co/P4x0np7cVF
— Seth (@dcseth) June 30, 2017
This is insane https://t.co/D6p9T9cPzG
— Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 30, 2017
What. The. Actual. Fuck?!?!!! *seething*
— David Presley (@davidspresley) June 29, 2017
This seems like an excellent way to bankrupt "sanctuary cities".
— Michael Kokoski (@MRKokoski) June 30, 2017
Crime does pay!
— Denise (@westieTX) June 30, 2017