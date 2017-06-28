This is not political news…this is barely news. — Liam Alden Smith (@Liam_A_Smith) June 28, 2017

Wanna restore your credibility, CNN? This is … not how to do it:

And CNN’s news game gets stupid(er).

How is this news? — Super Andy D (@surferandrew800) June 28, 2017

CNN's hard-hitting politics news: Nasty rotten Hitler Trump gets two scoops of ice cream. Obama wears cool jeans. #FakeNews #FakeNewsCNN — Daggett D Beaver (@DaggettBeaver) June 28, 2017

This is CNN pic.twitter.com/j8xe3aoGJy — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 28, 2017

Oh good! We're off Russia and onto, of all things, Obama's jeans. Great reporting! #CNN — Amber (@AmberGirl3) June 28, 2017

Seriously? You have to stick to newsworthy items to be considered a credible news source. Leave this to the inquirer. — Tonya Byerly (@tonya_byerly) June 28, 2017

It is stories like this that further feed the narrative that mainstream media is no longer relevant and woefully out of touch with reality. — Jaerod (@JaerodThorn) June 28, 2017

What happened to @CNN ? What a sad joke they've become… — Phxphenom (Marc F.) (@Phxphenom) June 28, 2017

This is embarrassing. Please stop. — MariaElena H. Alcala (@mariaelenalcala) June 28, 2017