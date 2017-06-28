This is not political news…this is barely news.
— Liam Alden Smith (@Liam_A_Smith) June 28, 2017
Wanna restore your credibility, CNN? This is … not how to do it:
Obama's jeans game gets strong(er) https://t.co/KMTrNGHDeB pic.twitter.com/Zp1E4JCeBj
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2017
And CNN’s news game gets stupid(er).
How is this news?
— Super Andy D (@surferandrew800) June 28, 2017
CNN's hard-hitting politics news: Nasty rotten Hitler Trump gets two scoops of ice cream. Obama wears cool jeans. #FakeNews #FakeNewsCNN
— Daggett D Beaver (@DaggettBeaver) June 28, 2017
This is CNN pic.twitter.com/j8xe3aoGJy
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 28, 2017
Oh good! We're off Russia and onto, of all things, Obama's jeans. Great reporting! #CNN
— Amber (@AmberGirl3) June 28, 2017
— Keith Whittington Sr (@KDWSr) June 28, 2017
Seriously? You have to stick to newsworthy items to be considered a credible news source. Leave this to the inquirer.
— Tonya Byerly (@tonya_byerly) June 28, 2017
It is stories like this that further feed the narrative that mainstream media is no longer relevant and woefully out of touch with reality.
— Jaerod (@JaerodThorn) June 28, 2017
What happened to @CNN ? What a sad joke they've become…
— Phxphenom (Marc F.) (@Phxphenom) June 28, 2017
This is embarrassing. Please stop.
— MariaElena H. Alcala (@mariaelenalcala) June 28, 2017
This is terrible and you should feel terrible.
— Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 28, 2017