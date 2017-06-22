Okay, folks, it's time for some game theory. https://t.co/sPiVa6CEv0 — David Freddoso (@freddoso) June 22, 2017

Buckle up, buckaroos! Peter Daou’s got some Deep Thoughts™ and he’s decided to share them with his fellow Democrats:

1. THREAD. OK, I've had it with certain Democrats publicly agonizing over their "message." It's the WORST strategy imaginable. (1/10) — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

2. Voters want CONVICTION, not navel-gazing. Trying to craft your message in front of the cameras tells people you have no core beliefs. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

3. Good messaging is about focus not about flailing. It's about turning your deepest principles into policies that work for people. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

4. The problem isn't new. I've been railing against this awful Dem habit for nearly 20 years. STOP PUBLICLY DEBATING WHAT YOUR MESSAGE IS. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

5. Core Democratic values are American values. Dem ideas are popular. Dem policies work for people. Dem principles are fair and just. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

Bless his heart.

6. It's not HOW you tweak a message that wins elections. It's WHO you are at your core, WHAT drives you, WHY you do what you do. BE REAL! — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

7. Republicans win because they convey conviction. Even if their ideas and policies are terrible for people. Even if they do it cynically. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

8. I want to see Democrats speaking powerfully about the #PhilandoCastile injustice. About civil rights, human rights, women's rights… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

9. I want Democrats to speak to the MAJORITY who believe that climate change is a real and present danger. https://t.co/Z5KBi0pzrl — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

10. FIGHT. CARE. TRUST YOUR HEART. DEFEND YOUR VALUES. Don't send a message that you don't have a message. Voters are repulsed by that. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 22, 2017

If there’s one man out there who knows what Democrats need to do to win hearts and minds — and elections — it’s the guy who continues to cheerlead and make B.S. excuses for Hillary Clinton.

This thread provided by the "man" who thinks that Hillary was the perfect candidate. Yes, do exactly as he says, Democrats. https://t.co/kHi3xxELEL — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 22, 2017

This is self-evidently true, and also explains why the Democrats picked up so many state seats over the past few years https://t.co/F0O82Rb7Oa — Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) June 22, 2017

