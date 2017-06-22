Buckle up, buckaroos! Peter Daou’s got some Deep Thoughts™ and he’s decided to share them with his fellow Democrats:

Trending

Bless his heart.

If there’s one man out there who knows what Democrats need to do to win hearts and minds — and elections — it’s the guy who continues to cheerlead and make B.S. excuses for Hillary Clinton.

***

Related:

Twitchy coverage of Peter Daou

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratselectionsmessagingPeter Daou