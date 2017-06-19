According to their Twitter bio, The Trace is “a new source of reporting and insight about guns in America.” Maybe a better bio would be “a dubious source for made-up crap to push gun control”:

Why are assault weapon bullets so destructive? Velocity, Baltimore's health commissioner writes in @nytopinion. https://t.co/Dw2HHB4qUh — The Trace (@teamtrace) June 18, 2017

Hold up … assault weapon what?

"Assault weapon bullets" — Carlos (@Carlos_RSL) June 19, 2017

Yeah, that’s what we thought they said.

What in the actual fuck is an “assault weapon bullet?!?!” https://t.co/2paEEJOcTy — Heather (@hboulware) June 19, 2017

We can give them points for creativity. For accuracy? Not so much.

They're the ones 'made to kill'. Unlike happy fun time bullets which are made to make us smile. — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_Pieplate) June 19, 2017

This is all we have to go on until they manage to flesh it all out. pic.twitter.com/lqyExCUVaQ — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) June 19, 2017

Ha!

You'll pardon me if I ignore the opinion of someone who says "assault weapon bullets" https://t.co/B73xZrv5Tm — Michele Frost (@michelelfrost) June 19, 2017

You’ll pardon us if we join you?