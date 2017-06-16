Gosh I wish I'd thought of this https://t.co/LysIJqRYLk — Joel Gehrke (@Joelmentum) June 16, 2017

Sen. Ben Sasse is pretty pissed right now, and to be honest, it’s hard to blame him. Wouldn’t you be mad if this happened to you?

To whoever just subscribed my email accts (family, work, obsolete) to multiple @Nickelback promotional & fan newsletters: It's. Not. Funny. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 16, 2017

This falls under “cruel and unusual punishment,” doesn’t it? Especially since it’s happened before:

Oddly this is not the first time someone has signed @BenSasse up for Nickelback mailing lists. pic.twitter.com/BzHqAtmogo — Jason Stern (@IbnLarry) June 16, 2017

Unfortunately for Sasse, he’s not getting much sympathy.

From where I'm sitting it's a hoot. — David Stieren (@radiostieren) June 16, 2017

I disagree. https://t.co/Ua1fRSEbxy — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 16, 2017

then why did I laugh so hard? — *floiswaiting* (@phxfloaz) June 16, 2017

Yes. It. Is. — Dorothy Zbornak (@RandomRenee_) June 16, 2017

i don't mean to laugh, but damn that's harsh… lol — Joann (@_JMiller72_) June 16, 2017

Sorry, but I laughed.

Its wrong, but funny. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) June 16, 2017

It's a little bit funny. — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) June 16, 2017

I did not subscribe @BenSasse to any Nickelback promo lists. But I will admit I LOL’d that someone did. https://t.co/JEKTuv1SlC — Heather (@hboulware) June 16, 2017

Politifact rates this statement false. It is actually very funny. — YOUNG MT (@MXTracy66) June 16, 2017

Actually it's insanely funny dude — website is bad (@GarlicCorgi) June 16, 2017

Ok, it kind of sounds a little funny. — Jeff (@woodwardsfriend) June 16, 2017

It's kinda funny. — Dianne Eulalie (@dxp7) June 16, 2017

OK, so it is kinda funny. Especially in light of this:

But still!

Oh well. At least there’s a silver lining:

It could be worse. At least it's not Creed https://t.co/Fg77nMZ5NQ — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) June 16, 2017

Sometimes you’ve just gotta take what you can get.

***

Update:

Just didn't want you to miss this. It must be a big day in the Sasse house. pic.twitter.com/0CVBtbrWMT — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 16, 2017

Teehee!