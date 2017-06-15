When it comes to health care policy expertise, nobody does it better than Chelsea Clinton. At least that’s what Chelsea Clinton tells herself.

In response to this analysis about the admittedly flawed AHCA:

Chelsea poked her head out of her ivory tower and summoned her best righteous indignation:

Do you really wanna know, Chelsea?

Ouch.

Great question. Especially for a woman who claims she’s been pro-choice since she was six. She’s hardly a qualified spokeswoman for children’s welfare.

Oh, and one more thing:

Ridiculous … and par for the course.

A big problem. And Chelsea Clinton is only too happy to help fan the flames.

