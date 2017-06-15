When it comes to health care policy expertise, nobody does it better than Chelsea Clinton. At least that’s what Chelsea Clinton tells herself.

In response to this analysis about the admittedly flawed AHCA:

New Analysis Finds Uninsured Rate for Kids Would Increase by 50% Under AHCA https://t.co/Ffjw7Eg6Ob — Georgetown CCF (@GeorgetownCCF) June 14, 2017

Chelsea poked her head out of her ivory tower and summoned her best righteous indignation:

How can anyone support a piece of legislation that would result in millions of children losing health insurance? Or defend such support? https://t.co/cVbwiISjUI — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 15, 2017

Do you really wanna know, Chelsea?

The same way millions supported many folks NOT being able to keep their insurance that they were happy with — Johnny Boy 🇺🇸👌🏻 (@jsundi13) June 15, 2017

GP I don't know. I didn't vote for Obama. https://t.co/JId6zIwIR8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 15, 2017

Ouch.

Who in the world could support anyone that believe abortion is an acceptable form of birth control. "BABIES LIVES MATTER" — Rodney L Gunter (@RodneyLGunter) June 15, 2017

How can anyone support legislation that results in millions of children not having a chance to be born? — Mark Peters (@MPeters74) June 15, 2017

Great question. Especially for a woman who claims she’s been pro-choice since she was six. She’s hardly a qualified spokeswoman for children’s welfare.

Indignation and disbelief really helped you guys in 2016. Try to understand the other side or create a platform? Nah. You do you, Chelsea. — Hunter Treacy (@HunterTreacy) June 15, 2017

Oh, and one more thing:

Do better than presuming your opponents policy choices are driven by them wanting to harm children. That's flat out ridiculous https://t.co/S82PTfPuCw — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 15, 2017

Ridiculous … and par for the course.

Maybe the left should stop pretending they own the moral high ground on every issue. Clears a path to justify violence against opponents — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

I mean if republicans "are hitler" …who doesn't think killing Hitler was justified? — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you disagree on their methods for climate change. You hate the planet. If you think the welfare state harms the poor, you hate people — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you want to repeal obamacare, you want people to die. If you want our tax rates to be competitive globally, you want people to die. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you think that gays can get married but people aren't required to make them a cake, you hate people. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you don't want a trans agenda taught to your 10 year old, you want trans people to commit suicide. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you think that left wing solutions to the "wage gap" may harm women, you hate women — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you think raising the minimum wage may reduce entry level jobs, you want poor people to not be able to feed their families — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you think health insurance should be in place to cover unexpected events, you want children to die w/o preventative care. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

If you think making college free might have some unintended consequences, you want poor people to not get an education. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

I'm sorry, but the left wing response to any policy difference is its because republicans hate X or Y or X and Y. Its a problem. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 14, 2017

A big problem. And Chelsea Clinton is only too happy to help fan the flames.