I can kill way more than 93 million people per day. #JustSaying — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) June 14, 2017

Why should everyone else have all the fun? Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has his own post-Alexandria-shooting hot take (via The Washington Free Beacon):

Terry McAuliffe, ladies and gentlemen. He repeated himself, and then corrected himself to “93 individuals a day.” But the first number is the number that stuck. Whoops!

On a depressing day, we can all chuckle at some bad math. https://t.co/WTfFfAUOVv — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 14, 2017

I was told there would be no math. https://t.co/38pcg81Hxn — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 14, 2017

57 states losing 93 million a day. https://t.co/oRBILfYelQ — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) June 14, 2017

Then everyone would be dead in 4 days. https://t.co/s3dPHhYsnp — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 14, 2017

93 million a day. 🙄 In less than 4 days we're all done for, folks. Holy shit, what a moron. https://t.co/rdDUD0Xw7O — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) June 14, 2017

That’s probably one of the nicest things you can say about him.

93 million Americans a day. He loses 93 million brain cells a second, apparently. — BustedBoomer (@ABustedBoomer) June 14, 2017

Fuck this guy. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 14, 2017

Guess if you hate guns that much, you’ll say just about anything.