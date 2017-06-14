Why should everyone else have all the fun? Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has his own post-Alexandria-shooting hot take (via The Washington Free Beacon):

Terry McAuliffe, ladies and gentlemen. He repeated himself, and then corrected himself to “93 individuals a day.” But the first number is the number that stuck. Whoops!

That’s probably one of the nicest things you can say about him.

Guess if you hate guns that much, you’ll say just about anything.

