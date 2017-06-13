This “cultural appropriation” crap is not going to go away, is it?

More from Yahoo! Canada:

Indigenous advocates from around the world are calling on a UN committee to make appropriating Indigenous cultures illegal — and to do it quickly.

Delegates from 189 countries, including Canada, are in Geneva this week as part of a specialized international committee within the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations agency.

Since it began in 2001, the committee has been working on creating and finishing three pieces of international law that would expand intellectual-property regulations to protect things like Indigenous designs, dances, words and traditional medicines.

Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

Trending

In what universe is this helpful?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cultural appropriationillegalindigenous peopleUnited Nations