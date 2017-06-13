I had a salad for lunch. Concerned I may have appropriated vegan culture. — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) June 13, 2017

This “cultural appropriation” crap is not going to go away, is it?

More from Yahoo! Canada:

Indigenous advocates from around the world are calling on a UN committee to make appropriating Indigenous cultures illegal — and to do it quickly. Delegates from 189 countries, including Canada, are in Geneva this week as part of a specialized international committee within the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations agency. Since it began in 2001, the committee has been working on creating and finishing three pieces of international law that would expand intellectual-property regulations to protect things like Indigenous designs, dances, words and traditional medicines.

Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

This is illiberal, ridiculous, and downright dangerous https://t.co/uhNQQmJ41e — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 13, 2017

Activists are demanding that governments punish people for speech simply for belonging to the "wrong" race pic.twitter.com/Rg0eRXPM8B — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 13, 2017

In what universe is this helpful?

Who gets to determine who gets to do what? How many generations back to we go? How is this going to be enforced? This is absurd. — Stephen Lowe (@TheWikiHowGuy) June 13, 2017

It has to be said…again. What a stupid time to be alive. — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) June 13, 2017

The perpetually aggrieved crowd is making this a stupid world to live in. — Anmarie (@LiberalHeretic) June 13, 2017

I shudder to think what it's going to be like in twenty years. — Macedoniancracker (@ironhorse384) June 13, 2017

It's just going to get worse. Liberals will stop at nothing. — Postiore postiore (@PPostiore) June 13, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.