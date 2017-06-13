Some news out of D.C. is making waves, as journalists will reportedly face a new obstacle when it comes to interviewing senators:

ALERT: Reporters at Capitol have been told they are not allow to film interviews with senators in hallways, contrary to years of precedent — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

source? — Mattathias Schwartz (@Schwartzesque) June 13, 2017

The Senate Radio TV Press Gallery — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

CONDITIONS for any interview: Previously granted permission from senator AND Rules Committee of Senate — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

One senator opposing the new restrictions https://t.co/ux2OvLnd9r — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED: Reporters were in hallways this morning per usual. Gallery staff were dispatched to issue verbal directive: Stop filming — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED CONTD: Gallery staff told us the decision was from the Senate Rules Committee and to call them for future interview permission — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

It certainly doesn’t sound like a positive development.

This is a bad idea. https://t.co/8qmlBSuqCG — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 13, 2017

Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of the press jklol https://t.co/1RiS9AnPx8 — (((نMikey Ramoneن))) (@ThePantau) June 13, 2017

More liberties being eroded — Wendy (@chillibeanboy) June 13, 2017

The real test of whether an elected official cares about 1st amendment is whether they'll defend it when it's INCONVENIENT. So far so bad https://t.co/l6KzME2Ti3 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 13, 2017

Senate Rules Committee and @SenateSAA trying to SHUT DOWN press access in halls. No more staking out hearings without permission. Not OK. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 13, 2017

Band together as reporters and do it anyway. This is bull!! We all pay that scum!!! — Janie Haddad (@janiehaddad) June 13, 2017

Unacceptable. Press should refuse to comply. — Nat Joseph (@Natticus89) June 13, 2017

This is wrong and news agencies should defy this demand. https://t.co/dH9efOXBQw — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 13, 2017

Several Democratic senators are speaking out:

Maybe not the right moment to lower the secrecy veil on Congress. To whoever is trying to protect Senators – we can fend for ourselves. https://t.co/YSbTuaIZKV — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 13, 2017

Huh? Maybe worried you will catch the group of guys writing health care bill in back room somewhere. https://t.co/tp5u2dFldh — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 13, 2017

This is Senate GOP trying to hide from their terrible health care bill. America – demand answers https://t.co/gh9NsTSxoI — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 13, 2017

Senators shouldn't need to hide. We serve the people & they have a right to know what we are doing. https://t.co/HqGadvoQQu — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

Yes. They do. Unfortunately, if the reports are indeed true, this is only the latest example of press freedoms being curtailed by the government — and this didn’t start with Trump.

On the left: a brave tweetman responding to DOJ seizing the AP's phone records during the Obama admin. On the right, a brave tweetman today. pic.twitter.com/XE69uTL2ga — Surrealism Winner (@cjciaramella) June 13, 2017

Just remembered when Hillary staffers forced reporters to stand behind a rope and get pulled along down the road. https://t.co/YClMp55JCR — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Which reminded me of when Biden staffers locked a reporter in a closet to limit his access https://t.co/dTEHM3SMXd — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Which reminded me of when President Obama and AG Holder spied on AP and Fox reporters to compromise sources https://t.co/21Yc1QE9Va — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Do YOU want to see journalists hold your elected representatives accountable? Call the Capitol and say so: 202-224-6352 https://t.co/hTuOioMH87 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017

Yeah. Wanted to see it for the past 9 years too. But I do appreciate the suddenly-discovered enthusiasm. https://t.co/ZWPYKz12MI — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

But anyway, stupid new Senate hall interview regs that are clearly new era of fascism, not mere continuation of bipartisan attack on press. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

The new regs are undoubtedly stupid and should be changed. The idea "oh my God, we had so much respect for free press till now" is funny. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

I understand press complaints on process sound whiny. But the prime issue is whether we can ask q's on public's behalf. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 13, 2017

Part of disconnect: press sees itself as Fair Guardian of Public Interest Needing Special Access and public doesn't https://t.co/GnbVkVOJ1A — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Unfortunate result of acting as functionary of the DNC for years, mostly ignoring Dem infringements on press rights. https://t.co/UYC0exRx4I — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Trump and his Quisling Republicans in Congress have a million unique problems and new regs are stupid. But issue goes waaaaaaaay beyond that — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Ridiculous. Any explanation for why? https://t.co/b5q4maT2di — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 13, 2017

Because enabling Trump's rise may have been bad for America, but it was "damn good for CBS" https://t.co/6yd12MnyD6 https://t.co/EuE53t3Dg2 — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Which is the other element of this. News orgs laughed and rolled in the $$$ enabling Trump, thinking he'd be an easy defeat after it all. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

95% of the hysteria by the Democrats and media can be explained by remembering this fact. https://t.co/alkStXXWwV — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 13, 2017

MSNBC let him call in endlessly. CBS chief bragged about how it may hurt the country but it was great for CBS and that's what mattered. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

CNN chief bragged about ratings and how attacks on press by him boosted morale, profits. It was all a reality show great for ratings, $$$$. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

But then the chimp won. And whoa, what very predictably happened. And now the same ppl want to be seen as Fair Guardians of Public Interest. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Same news orgs that thought the harm to the public interest was great for ratings, bottom line. Until it got a bit *too* much. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

The republic can't tolerate such attacks on the free press. But boy did the individual news orgs get their own asses into this outcome. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 13, 2017

Even if Trump and his political allies were actively working to dial back press freedom, much of the press would have to take some responsibility of their own. Trump has never made any secret of his disdain for unflattering media coverage, yet throughout the primary season, the media did their utmost to prop him up and propel him to the head of the pack in the hopes of making Hillary Clinton the eventual winner.

You and others became the communication arm of the DNC during the election. Reap what you sow. https://t.co/giY2cA1iRQ — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) June 13, 2017

Update:

For what it’s worth …

Senate Rules Committee puts out statement insisting there are no changes to existing rules pic.twitter.com/Nq3xpij2GG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 13, 2017

Hmmm.