Did you…read the graphic you included with this tweet? — Carolyn (@WildernessWypt) June 8, 2017

We’re not exactly the type to agree with Matt Yglesias on anything, but, well, when he’s right, he’s right:

This graphic could use a rethink. https://t.co/QCAbbvQDX0 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 8, 2017

See for yourselves. Here’s what Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch’s office tweeted out this afternoon:

We grabbed a screenshot, of course:

That seems … not right.

And that's bad because? — Lars (@LarsTheWanderer) June 8, 2017

Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't adding nearly $1 trillion to Americans' pocketbooks a good thing? — Jenna FDT (@SustainRetain) June 8, 2017

I hate having trillions in my pocketbook. — Arthur Digby Sellers (@CoralSeason8) June 8, 2017

man obamacare rules. i'd love to have $1 trillion added to my pocket. — sacha (@alexandredaout) June 8, 2017

Where and how can I claim my cash-filled pocketbook? — Amazin' Raisin' (@_AmazinRaisin) June 8, 2017

That's awful! I'm gonna smack Obama with this wad of money he left me when I see him! — Derek (@KentuckyBlacc) June 8, 2017

Word of advice to Orrin Hatch’s office: Yes, Obamacare sucks. It’s downright awful. But you’ve gotta read before you tweet, guys.

Really? This was supposed to be an attack on Obamacare? Come on guys, you can do better. Ya'll are supposed to be like the best at smears. — Weedlewobble (@weedlewobble) June 8, 2017

Not your best work here. — Alex Dreier (@AlexDreier) June 8, 2017

Maybe your job plan should include hiring a copy editor — Jesper Andersen (@jandersen) June 8, 2017

Since they deleted their original tweet, let’s hope they do a little better the next time around.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.