We’re not exactly the type to agree with Matt Yglesias on anything, but, well, when he’s right, he’s right:

See for yourselves. Here’s what Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch’s office tweeted out this afternoon:

We grabbed a screenshot, of course:

Trending

senate-finance-committee-obamacare-deleted-tweet_new

That seems … not right.

Word of advice to Orrin Hatch’s office: Yes, Obamacare sucks. It’s downright awful. But you’ve gotta read before you tweet, guys.

Since they deleted their original tweet, let’s hope they do a little better the next time around.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ObamaCareOrrin HatchpocketbooksSenate Finance Committee