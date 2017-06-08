Did you…read the graphic you included with this tweet?
— Carolyn (@WildernessWypt) June 8, 2017
We’re not exactly the type to agree with Matt Yglesias on anything, but, well, when he’s right, he’s right:
This graphic could use a rethink. https://t.co/QCAbbvQDX0
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 8, 2017
See for yourselves. Here’s what Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch’s office tweeted out this afternoon:
ICYMI: #Obamacare taxes are trampling the American people. https://t.co/M0XFTti2Wg pic.twitter.com/bd9gMexnbZ
— GOP Senate Finance (@GOPSenFinance) June 8, 2017
We grabbed a screenshot, of course:
That seems … not right.
And that's bad because?
— Lars (@LarsTheWanderer) June 8, 2017
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't adding nearly $1 trillion to Americans' pocketbooks a good thing?
— Jenna FDT (@SustainRetain) June 8, 2017
I hate having trillions in my pocketbook.
— Arthur Digby Sellers (@CoralSeason8) June 8, 2017
man obamacare rules. i'd love to have $1 trillion added to my pocket.
— sacha (@alexandredaout) June 8, 2017
Where and how can I claim my cash-filled pocketbook?
— Amazin' Raisin' (@_AmazinRaisin) June 8, 2017
That's awful! I'm gonna smack Obama with this wad of money he left me when I see him!
— Derek (@KentuckyBlacc) June 8, 2017
Word of advice to Orrin Hatch’s office: Yes, Obamacare sucks. It’s downright awful. But you’ve gotta read before you tweet, guys.
Really? This was supposed to be an attack on Obamacare? Come on guys, you can do better. Ya'll are supposed to be like the best at smears.
— Weedlewobble (@weedlewobble) June 8, 2017
Not your best work here.
— Alex Dreier (@AlexDreier) June 8, 2017
Maybe your job plan should include hiring a copy editor
— Jesper Andersen (@jandersen) June 8, 2017
Since they deleted their original tweet, let’s hope they do a little better the next time around.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.