Lindsey Graham is still the best comedian in the Senate https://t.co/MfLZe14OPO — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 6, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Thursday, but before he says anything, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is already addressing the “collusion with Russia” elephant in the room. In his own special way, of course:

Sen Graham: "I don't believe Trump colluded with the Russians because I don't think he colludes with his own staff." — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 6, 2017

Well, that’s one way to shoot down a narrative …

Oh well that settles it then — 🌏Auti75🌎 (@Auti775) June 6, 2017

Sometimes it’s just easier to laugh about this stuff.

Almost amusing … — Leslie B. Shortlidge (@Bookorama) June 6, 2017

ba-dump-bump — John Deau (@jdeau9) June 6, 2017

Who knew Graham had a sense of humor? — cantwaltz (@cantwaltz) June 6, 2017

Not a fan of Graham, but that was funny. — Guzifer (@Guzifer007) June 6, 2017

ok this is actually funny — Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 6, 2017

Lmao — Deb (@Debarelli2) June 6, 2017

Best sense of humor in Congress. Don't agree w/him on a bunch of issues. He does make me laugh, however, and that's a good thing. 😃 — Honua~Cranky Indy (@HonuaDee) June 6, 2017

Is he onto something?

He may actually have a point.. — Robert (@lechute) June 6, 2017

Honestly, a pretty compelling argument. https://t.co/dB5JIw1S2h — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 6, 2017

If nothing else, maybe Graham’s little joke is a sign that Trump and his administration can improve their communication skills.

Editor’s note: This post originally stated that Comey’s hearing is tomorrow. It will actually take place on Thursday. We’ve corrected the error.