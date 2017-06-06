Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Thursday, but before he says anything, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is already addressing the “collusion with Russia” elephant in the room. In his own special way, of course:

Well, that’s one way to shoot down a narrative …

Sometimes it’s just easier to laugh about this stuff.

Is he onto something?

If nothing else, maybe Graham’s little joke is a sign that Trump and his administration can improve their communication skills.

Editor’s note: This post originally stated that Comey’s hearing is tomorrow. It will actually take place on Thursday. We’ve corrected the error.

Tags: collusionDonald TrumpLindsey GrahamRussia