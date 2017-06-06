Lindsey Graham is still the best comedian in the Senate https://t.co/MfLZe14OPO
Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Thursday, but before he says anything, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is already addressing the “collusion with Russia” elephant in the room. In his own special way, of course:
Sen Graham: "I don't believe Trump colluded with the Russians because I don't think he colludes with his own staff."
Well, that’s one way to shoot down a narrative …
Oh well that settles it then
Sometimes it’s just easier to laugh about this stuff.
Almost amusing …
ba-dump-bump
Who knew Graham had a sense of humor?
Not a fan of Graham, but that was funny.
ok this is actually funny
Lmao
Trololol pic.twitter.com/9qJXgCJF48
Best sense of humor in Congress. Don't agree w/him on a bunch of issues. He does make me laugh, however, and that's a good thing. 😃
Is he onto something?
He may actually have a point..
Honestly, a pretty compelling argument. https://t.co/dB5JIw1S2h
If nothing else, maybe Graham’s little joke is a sign that Trump and his administration can improve their communication skills.
Editor’s note: This post originally stated that Comey’s hearing is tomorrow. It will actually take place on Thursday. We’ve corrected the error.