Well, now Trump’s done it. He’s gone and kicked the hornet’s nest that is George Takei. How on our melting earth is he gonna get over this?

Clever. Can he top that?

OK, the time for jokes is over. We need to get serious, you guys:

Trending

Tremble before George. Tremble!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ParisAgreementClimate changeDonald TrumpGeorge Takeiparis climate accord