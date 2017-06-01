Love you, man. Keep being a source of positivity and strength.
— Susan (@TheHomato) June 1, 2017
Preach, George. I was angry before but now I'm PISSED!!!! Don't fuck with Mother Earth!!! #ParisAgreement
— Nicole Maursky (@NicoleMaursky) June 1, 2017
Well, now Trump’s done it. He’s gone and kicked the hornet’s nest that is George Takei. How on our melting earth is he gonna get over this?
Trump is having the U.S. pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Too bad someone didn't tell his father that he shoulda pulled out, too.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017
Clever. Can he top that?
Donald asks "At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us?"
Literally, the moment you were elected.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017
OK, the time for jokes is over. We need to get serious, you guys:
Want to vent your anger at this deplorable president? March on Sat. Dozens of venues. Climate change is truth. #Resist #BeHeard #FightBack https://t.co/qvkCuIXDfF
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017
We will take our outrage, our anger, our disgust, and channel it into a wave to sweep away those who support you. And we will drive you out.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017
Tremble before George. Tremble!
My thoughts exactly
— Susan Coker Bell (@SusanCokerBell) June 1, 2017
SIGN ME UP.
— sondratucker (@sondratucker) June 1, 2017
— Sarah Nesbella (@SarahNesbella) June 1, 2017
Amen!
— @elm1 (@elm1erma) June 1, 2017
Set a course Mr. Sulu
— 🖖Data 2017🖖❄ (@anti_orange1) June 1, 2017
You have a way with words. You nailed the terrible truth.
— jenme (@JenmeJen) June 1, 2017
We need to move quickly!
— Charklo (@Charklo1) June 1, 2017
yes!
— Julie Jane (@Janenjoesmith) June 1, 2017
.@GeorgeTakei @Rosie Damn straight! We are very, very angry 😡.
— Virginia Barnett (@Vbarnett323) June 1, 2017
Yes, will channel the outrage and get them all out!!
— K2G (@K2G50460497) June 1, 2017
Never let up on the pressure. Do not forget. Do not forgive. Vote.
— Ken (@WWEReverb) June 1, 2017
There's a storm coming!
— Kevin Thomas (@TheReal_KevT) June 1, 2017
Thank you for your never ending, heart tendering optimism, Mr Takei. The unintelligence of his actions will fill the sails of the opposition
— Al Forre (@_boxtruck) June 1, 2017