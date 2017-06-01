Love you, man. Keep being a source of positivity and strength. — Susan (@TheHomato) June 1, 2017

Well, now Trump’s done it. He’s gone and kicked the hornet’s nest that is George Takei. How on our melting earth is he gonna get over this?

Trump is having the U.S. pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Too bad someone didn't tell his father that he shoulda pulled out, too. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

Clever. Can he top that?

Donald asks "At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us?" Literally, the moment you were elected. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

OK, the time for jokes is over. We need to get serious, you guys:

Want to vent your anger at this deplorable president? March on Sat. Dozens of venues. Climate change is truth. #Resist #BeHeard #FightBack https://t.co/qvkCuIXDfF — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

We will take our outrage, our anger, our disgust, and channel it into a wave to sweep away those who support you. And we will drive you out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 1, 2017

Tremble before George. Tremble!

