Brown University grads really lucked out when they scored Robert De Niro for their commencement speech. Words don’t get more motivational than this:

Actor Robert De Niro tells graduates in commencement speech that they are graduating into a country that is like a "tragic, dumbass comedy.” pic.twitter.com/bGg0r6f4vC — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2017

Robert De Niro says the U.S. has turned into 'a tragic dumbass comedy' https://t.co/dqYW3lMhD2 pic.twitter.com/QRu1LYQNGO — TIME (@TIME) May 30, 2017

Here’s what he said:

Well, the country’s gone crazy. In movie terms, when you started school, the country was an inspiring, uplifting drama. You’re graduating into a tragic dumbass comedy.

And trust him: He speaks from experience.

Oh? Are there plans for a sequel to “Dirty Grandpa”?

Maybe De Niro should try to be more positive. After all, he does have some common ground with Trump:

Look: There’s no law that says you have to like our president. But is it so much to ask that you keep your personal politics out of a commencement speech? If De Niro’s trying to inspire the leaders of tomorrow, he picked a really crappy way to do it.