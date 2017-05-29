Let’s hear it for Vox for coming through with the hot Memorial Day take nobody needed:

Trending

Nothing is sacred. Not even on Memorial Day:

There’s a “toxic masculinity culture” in the Marine Corps, James Joyner, a professor at the Marine Command and Staff College, told me.

That may be what is at the core of the women-in-infantry debate among Marine ranks: the identity crisis of a historically macho club now being forced to let in women.

Now that the Marine Corps must allow women to serve in combat roles — and is putting out recruiting commercials highlighting that fact — it tears at the social fabric of the service. That has led many to act out, some anonymously, online.

And what, pray tell, has led Vox to think this drivel was worth publishing?

Oh well. Silver lining?

Annnnd an exit idea:

Oh, snap!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Marine CorpsMarinesmemorial daymilitarytoxic masculinityVox