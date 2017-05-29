@voxdotcom Attention Vox Writers! We needs clicks, guys! Let's come up with a moronic statement for Memorial Day! THAT'LL get 'em in! — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) May 29, 2017

@voxdotcom This is a great post for Memorial Day, jackasses. — neontaster (@neontaster) May 29, 2017

@voxdotcom Are you kidding me. On memorial day. You're disgusting. — Sam Miller (@SamMillerLight) May 29, 2017

Let’s hear it for Vox for coming through with the hot Memorial Day take nobody needed:

Nothing is sacred. Not even on Memorial Day:

There’s a “toxic masculinity culture” in the Marine Corps, James Joyner, a professor at the Marine Command and Staff College, told me. That may be what is at the core of the women-in-infantry debate among Marine ranks: the identity crisis of a historically macho club now being forced to let in women. Now that the Marine Corps must allow women to serve in combat roles — and is putting out recruiting commercials highlighting that fact — it tears at the social fabric of the service. That has led many to act out, some anonymously, online.

And what, pray tell, has led Vox to think this drivel was worth publishing?

@voxdotcom @AlexWardVox Alex, it's Memorial Day. You chose this day to publish a hit piece on the Marines. Be ashamed, if that's possible for you. — Kron (@Kronykal) May 29, 2017

Seriously? Give it up, guys. @Slate already has the market for SJW-nonsense cornered. https://t.co/B5OzeuA74P — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 29, 2017

Vox has a lack of understanding of anything military. https://t.co/31ElgRvI46 — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) May 29, 2017

Call me crazy but I'm pretty sure the Marine Corps is supposed to be both masculine and toxic https://t.co/kyxNkBgcVu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 29, 2017

Vox has a "You're a cupcake" problem https://t.co/p9fIrLewQt — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) May 29, 2017

@voxdotcom That you would choose to post this today says more about you than you will ever realize. — Douglas Donaldson (@DouglasShrugged) May 29, 2017

Oh well. Silver lining?

Annnnd an exit idea:

The Vox staff should all enlist and solve this problem. https://t.co/ax9k5Dog5u — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) May 29, 2017

Oh, snap!