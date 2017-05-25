Earlier today, cartoonist Berkeley Breathed posted a photo of a letter he claims he received from Donald Trump’s attorney:

Sounds pretty crazy, right? It didn’t take long for the letter to spread on social media.

Trending

Yeah … but is it legit?

Good news for your health, Noah. All signs point to this being fake:

OK, then. Everybody can relax.

Oh well. At least the damage has been done, right? And that’s the important thing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Berkeley BreathedBloom Countycease-and-desistDonald Trumpfake newsletter