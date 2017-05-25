@DefenseBaron I can't believe I'm asking this, but it's 2017…is this real?
Earlier today, cartoonist Berkeley Breathed posted a photo of a letter he claims he received from Donald Trump’s attorney:
Trump sicced lawyers on Bloom County creator Berkeley Breathed. 🤣😀 —Really. #FreeSpeech #OpusandBill #BloomCounty https://t.co/JaTKJeSKwM pic.twitter.com/cQuKAvFsOD
"Bloom County" cartoonist receives threatening letter from @realDonaldTrump lawyer. https://t.co/GVGPfiovYF pic.twitter.com/rBCPmFhHkM
Trump threatens Opus! Bloom County, y'all. Berkeley Breathed just shared Trump attorney's letter on his FB page: https://t.co/cvzUULjLlE pic.twitter.com/hgYRdyBEfL
Sounds pretty crazy, right? It didn’t take long for the letter to spread on social media.
Trump’s private lawyers have threatened cartoonist Berkeley Breathed for including Trump in his images. https://t.co/JJRMtMjSHm
Oh my. Trump's lawyers are threatening to sue Bloom County's Berkeley Breathed for using his likeness in merchandise advertising. https://t.co/sPP2IC5iPx
@DefenseBaron Let 'em sue. Discovery on damages will be a blast!
Are you kidding Mr. President? Is Graydon Carter's small hands rebuttal coming next? #BerkeleyBreathed @VanityFair https://t.co/c0U7XUP5uI
@W7VOA @realDonaldTrump Fascism comes at you fast!! #NOFASCISTUSA
… Then they came for the cartoonists… #BerkeleyBreathed #freeBloomCounty https://t.co/MMS9pBpzRP
@W7VOA @realDonaldTrump This is how it starts. Threats. Censorship. Soon, we will only have Breitbart and Fox for our news, strictly regulated by tRump. @th3j35t3r
@DefenseBaron @aexia This is the most anti-American thing Cheeto has done yet, and that's saying something because he's a Russian puppet.
Yeah … but is it legit?
@DefenseBaron this is real?
I can't tell if that letter from Trump's lawyer to Berkeley Breathed is real or not.
@DefenseBaron Is this a joke? Can't tell any more.
@EsotericCD @NathanWurtzel This, which we've determined is almost certainly not real. My health won't allow it. https://t.co/tPNJ0s6mPW
Good news for your health, Noah. All signs point to this being fake:
@NoahCRothman @DefenseBaron Kasowitz letterhead from last year below. They did lose one name partner since, but I doubt the redesign was so radical. pic.twitter.com/IBzDLqWpYj
This too-good-to-check letter floating around the interwebs is in fact fake, Kasowitz tells me https://t.co/SnLAr3L55s pic.twitter.com/VxoKoqpOCg
Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz to us via email, on this Berkeley Breathed post: "This is a fraud, not true." https://t.co/QeiUiodNjL pic.twitter.com/lCwlf4Y0Bt
Guys the Kasowitz spokeswoman just got back to me to confirm the letter is fake. I'm definitely the first to tweet this and not 30 late
OK, then. Everybody can relax.
Yeah, this makes it seem less real. Thank God. https://t.co/QzbX7Ffkju
Oh well. At least the damage has been done, right? And that’s the important thing.
More than 10K people had shared this (now confirmed to be fake) letter purporting to be from Trump's lawyer —> https://t.co/XIuEdYD4xh
