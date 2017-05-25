@DefenseBaron I can't believe I'm asking this, but it's 2017…is this real? — BenJacobs'Glasses (@HappyHappyBeans) May 25, 2017

Earlier today, cartoonist Berkeley Breathed posted a photo of a letter he claims he received from Donald Trump’s attorney:

Trump threatens Opus! Bloom County, y'all. Berkeley Breathed just shared Trump attorney's letter on his FB page: https://t.co/cvzUULjLlE pic.twitter.com/hgYRdyBEfL — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) May 25, 2017

Sounds pretty crazy, right? It didn’t take long for the letter to spread on social media.

Trump’s private lawyers have threatened cartoonist Berkeley Breathed for including Trump in his images. https://t.co/JJRMtMjSHm — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) May 25, 2017

Oh my. Trump's lawyers are threatening to sue Bloom County's Berkeley Breathed for using his likeness in merchandise advertising. https://t.co/sPP2IC5iPx — Jim Griffith (@JimGriffith_SV) May 25, 2017

@DefenseBaron Let 'em sue. Discovery on damages will be a blast! — JDN (@thereisnorule6) May 25, 2017

Are you kidding Mr. President? Is Graydon Carter's small hands rebuttal coming next? #BerkeleyBreathed @VanityFair https://t.co/c0U7XUP5uI — Teresa Wolk Hayes (@numberonehen) May 25, 2017

@W7VOA @realDonaldTrump This is how it starts. Threats. Censorship. Soon, we will only have Breitbart and Fox for our news, strictly regulated by tRump. @th3j35t3r — DJ (@djkajibee) May 25, 2017

@DefenseBaron @aexia This is the most anti-American thing Cheeto has done yet, and that's saying something because he's a Russian puppet. — Wide Light (@WideLightImages) May 25, 2017

Yeah … but is it legit?

I can't tell if that letter from Trump's lawyer to Berkeley Breathed is real or not. — The Web's Sam Grady (@TheSamGrady) May 25, 2017

@DefenseBaron Is this a joke? Can't tell any more. — Elizabeth Rodriguez (@LibbyBlog) May 25, 2017

@EsotericCD @NathanWurtzel This, which we've determined is almost certainly not real. My health won't allow it. https://t.co/tPNJ0s6mPW — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 25, 2017

Good news for your health, Noah. All signs point to this being fake:

@NoahCRothman @DefenseBaron Kasowitz letterhead from last year below. They did lose one name partner since, but I doubt the redesign was so radical. pic.twitter.com/IBzDLqWpYj — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 25, 2017

This too-good-to-check letter floating around the interwebs is in fact fake, Kasowitz tells me https://t.co/SnLAr3L55s pic.twitter.com/VxoKoqpOCg — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 25, 2017

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz to us via email, on this Berkeley Breathed post: "This is a fraud, not true." https://t.co/QeiUiodNjL pic.twitter.com/lCwlf4Y0Bt — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) May 25, 2017

Guys the Kasowitz spokeswoman just got back to me to confirm the letter is fake. I'm definitely the first to tweet this and not 30 late — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 25, 2017

OK, then. Everybody can relax.

Yeah, this makes it seem less real. Thank God. https://t.co/QzbX7Ffkju — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 25, 2017

Oh well. At least the damage has been done, right? And that’s the important thing.