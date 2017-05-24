@FreeBeacon @ChelseaClinton She was doing a comedy routine, wasn't she?
— Panman49 (@Panman49) May 24, 2017
Earlier this week, speaking at the CARE National Conference, Chelsea Clinton highlighted issues facing young girls in today’s world. Among those issues was child marriage:
Thank you @GirlsNotBrides for all you do to #endchildmarriage around the world https://t.co/gUDDYdDIvX
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 24, 2017
Great to see @ChelseaClinton discussing how #childmarriage is linked to so many different issues! https://t.co/xNlKU5wG3h #endchildmarriage
— Girls Not Brides (@GirlsNotBrides) May 24, 2017
Linked to issues like … climate change?
Sure, Chelsea.
@FreeBeacon @ChelseaClinton Please. Is there anything that ISN'T caused by climate change?
— harrison bergeron (@harrisonberger0) May 24, 2017
@FreeBeacon @ChelseaClinton Oh FFS, now you're just gluing bumper stickers together
— Gristle McThornbody (@DadLibertarian) May 24, 2017
@FreeBeacon @ChelseaClinton What an idiot.
— Road SWVA (@RoadSWVA) May 24, 2017
Maybe a second doctorate will make @ChelseaClinton smart. https://t.co/clYg8JWoQu
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 24, 2017
Fat chance.