According to a new report in the Daily Beast, Trump is looking to get ex-NatSec Adviser Michael Flynn back:

More:

But Trump doesn’t just hope that Flynn will beat the rap. Several sources close to Flynn and to the administration tell The Daily Beast that Trump has expressed his hopes that a resolution of the FBI’s investigation in Flynn’s favor might allow Flynn to rejoin the White House in some capacity—a scenario some of Trump’s closest advisers in and outside the West Wing have assured him absolutely should not happen.

Those sources said Trump didn’t believe Flynn should be under investigation in the first place.

“Trump feels really, really, really, bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back,” said one White House official.



A quote from an anonymous “White House official” means this story may be worth taking with a few grains of salt. But given Trump’s penchant for not listening to his advisers, many people are inclined to give the Daily Beast the benefit of the doubt.

Some are speculating that if the story is indeed true, it might suggest that Flynn’s got something on Trump:

Tags: Daily BeastDonald TrumpMichael Flynn