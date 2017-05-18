Trump/Flynn 2020 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman This can't be true… can it? — The Glam Mistress 🌴 (@bringbackglam) May 18, 2017

According to a new report in the Daily Beast, Trump is looking to get ex-NatSec Adviser Michael Flynn back:

NEW: Trump is telling aides he wants Flynn *back in the White House.* https://t.co/anbrXQw0HS pic.twitter.com/qeX0TU6MQX — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) May 18, 2017

Sources say Trump wants the FBI to wrap up it's Flynn investigation in the hope he can rejoin the White House https://t.co/Iq746hiNvA — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 18, 2017

More:

But Trump doesn’t just hope that Flynn will beat the rap. Several sources close to Flynn and to the administration tell The Daily Beast that Trump has expressed his hopes that a resolution of the FBI’s investigation in Flynn’s favor might allow Flynn to rejoin the White House in some capacity—a scenario some of Trump’s closest advisers in and outside the West Wing have assured him absolutely should not happen. Those sources said Trump didn’t believe Flynn should be under investigation in the first place. “Trump feels really, really, really, bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back,” said one White House official.

That quote is attributed to a "White House official" https://t.co/Je0hEchRIf — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman "Several sources close to Flynn and to the administration.."

"Those sources said Trump.." Which sources are these Mr Rumor or Ms. Innuendo? — Michael Goodman (@MianGoodman) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman I guess named sources are just a thing of the past, eh? — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) May 18, 2017

A quote from an anonymous “White House official” means this story may be worth taking with a few grains of salt. But given Trump’s penchant for not listening to his advisers, many people are inclined to give the Daily Beast the benefit of the doubt.

If true, this is insane and outrageous. Flynn is a traitor to his country and has created several scandals for Trump already. https://t.co/LICJ29iGMS — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman If this is true Trump is crazier than we thought. Can you imagine if this happened? — Jane Tea (@JaneTea4) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman @morninggloria "STOP! YOU'RE MAKING IT WORSE!!!!!" -The silent screams of White House aides — Kevin (@KevinFrmFlorida) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman Geez, is this like the one person in the world Trump is loyal to? — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) May 18, 2017

@lachlan @thedailybeast Truly his lack of understanding history is amazing — Wendy Sue Verran (@WendyVerran) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman Seriously. Does he not understand what is happening? Doesn't he have people who can explain it to him if he doesn't? — Burt Likko (@burtlikko) May 18, 2017

Is Trump unaware there are two ongoing probes involving Flynn?

(1) Campaign contacts with Russia.

(2) Turkish lobbying. https://t.co/Yctxde9jmE — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 18, 2017

Some are speculating that if the story is indeed true, it might suggest that Flynn’s got something on Trump:

@NoahShachtman Flynn must have serious dirt on Trump — Betony Burnett (@BurnettBetony) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman Wow – he must be terrified of Flynn testifying. — Diane (@DianeWatson51) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman Reads like a media msg from DJT to Flynn saying "Promised I'd cover for you but didn't come through. Trying really hard, don't rat me out." — Mike. (@whatorhow) May 18, 2017

@NoahShachtman He wants to keep him close. Means he's worried about Flynn being outside the tent pissing in. Smells like fear to me. — LauraJane (@LJR1626) May 18, 2017