.@Politico journo @MarcACaputo uses a homophobic slur against one of the most decent guys I've ever met. Says it wasn't homophobic. SMDH.🙄 pic.twitter.com/pSZXQE4B0o — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) August 16, 2017

Yikes, right? Pretty awful.

It all started when Marc Caputo of Politico basically called Mollie Hemingway a Nazi for this tweet:

The argument Trump was wrong to point out problems of violent leftist mobs is better made if you don't endorse violent leftist mobs. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 16, 2017

True story – we’re not entirely sure why Marc was so offended by this tweet.

Note: While he did delete the tweet with the gay slur he left the tweet up about Mollie.

Der Stürmer Mollie is on the same page as David Duke. https://t.co/JwQTkgopZ4 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 16, 2017

Classy right? Several Conservatives stepped and defended Mollie:

Out of line. — Hank Scorpio (@MetricButtload) August 16, 2017

Including Gabriel Malor:

You're an asshole, and I'm hoping that you're just a drunk asshole, and that you apologize in the morning when you've slept it off. https://t.co/S1FbA8SJiE — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

It was at this point Marc made the comment about Gabriel spending a lot of time in public restrooms, and all Hell broke loose. Of course Marc claimed it wasn’t homophobic or a slur but c’mon.

It is completely homophobic to accuse a perfect stranger of learning about assholes in a public restroom EVEN if the target is straight. https://t.co/WF4x8A22U1 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

straight people have sex in public restrooms as well. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 16, 2017

Also, WTF dude, you didn't accuse me of learning about assholes in a public restroom because you thought I was straight. WTF? — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

Oh good grief.

I don't know you or your sexuality.

Nice victim card you're playing. Shows me you're hurt. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 16, 2017

Really dude?

I don't know what victim card you think I'm playing, but I admit I'm curious. What does that even mean? — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

Marc rambled on about not knowing Gabriel was gay and that he wasn’t aware it was an issue and then left it up to Gabriel to decide if he should delete it. M’kay.

I am not responsible for your tweets. Use your better judgment. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

At which point he did delete (but luckily the Internet is forever).

Even after all of this Gabriel was truly the adult in the conversation:

I am not asking you to delete anything. I've said dumb things too in the heat of the moment. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

Marc responded …

It's not homophobic if it wasn't intended as such. It wasn't. And when it was taken as such, it was deleted — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 16, 2017

A gay slur is a slur, whether the person is gay or not.

Oh, c'mon. It's still a slur. If you call a guy a fag, it's still a slur if he's a straight guy. What the fuck, dude? — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

Late night tweet storm on whether a slur is anti-gay regardless of whether the subject is gay or not? — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

I'm just kidding, I don't have time to teach assholes to be human tonight. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

You can’t fix stupid.

BTW, Dear Husband was asleep for all of this, so it's going to be quite the interesting conversation tomorrow morning. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 16, 2017

And an interesting piece on Twitchy.

