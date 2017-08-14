Leave it to Buzzfeed to outdo the Women’s March in self-awareness fail …

Are you kidding me. Al Sharpton. On an anti-Semitic march. Brilliant work Buzzfeed. https://t.co/7zXuKfx0z4 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 14, 2017

Brilliant and RIDICULOUS, yes. Take a look.

Trump's response leaves some wondering: Is he scared of upsetting white supremacists? https://t.co/TCrXdjXhm6 pic.twitter.com/RWiMdo6UG0 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 14, 2017

Maybe Buzzfeed missed it, but Sharpton has made many questionable remarks about Jews over the years.

From The Daily Caller:

“In the spirit of Donald Sterling do you think you should be banned from TV for all the racist stuff you’ve said over the years?” asked the interviewer, who questioned Sharpton outside of the White House Correspondent’s Dinner held earlier this month. “What racist stuff?” Sharpton responded. “When you referred to Jews as white interlopers,” the interviewer said. Sharpton cautioned the reporter against misquoting him and clarified that he was only talking about one Jewish person.

Alrighty then.

They go on:

Sharpton has also made thinly-veiled references to Jewish people by calling them “diamond merchants” during the aftermath of the Crown Heights riots, which took place in Brooklyn in 1991. Sharpton, who led protests that led to the riots, said at the time “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

Way to go, Buzzfeed.

"Freddy's Fashion Mart," "Jewish Interlopers" Al Sharpton? — Dan Kennedy (@danok_1) August 14, 2017

Painful.

Lightning should strike Buzzfeed HDQ for that stupidity — Ohio BOT-MOM (@ohioMom10) August 14, 2017

They’d just find a way to blame Trump for that too.

