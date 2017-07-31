Earlier today the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee agreed to funding Democrats who are prolife (can’t help but notice how The Hill reports it as ‘opposing abortion rights’).

#BREAKING: Dem campaign chairman: Dems willing to fund candidates who oppose abortion rights https://t.co/E6y1lxTBZM pic.twitter.com/ZL3ko1uMsA — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2017

Former head of the DNC and FAILED Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean doesn’t seem overly thrilled with this turn of events. Remember when Tom Perez (current head of the DNC) said prolife Democrats weren’t allowed in the party?

Keep it classy, Democrats.

I'm afraid I'll be with holding support for the DCCC if this is true. https://t.co/gt5gs4erdq — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) July 31, 2017

Withholding is one word there, Howard. The place you most often see the term ‘withholding’ is on a tax form … and we all know Democrats don’t pay taxes so that might be why he spelled it wrong.

Heh.

There were pro-life Reps and Sens who ran and won during your tenure at the DNC. Why is everyone going so insane abt this? — Snarkymcsnarkleburg (@madame_snark) July 31, 2017

So that’s it, if the DCCC funds Democrats who support life, Howard won’t support the DCCC.

Thank you, Howard. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 31, 2017

Look who else is all happy with Howard Dean … and she was so upset earlier.

HA!

What the F is going on with Democrats.. We are supposed to be the party of progressives… not conservatives — The Sports Whisperer (@monte1223) July 31, 2017

Right? Progressives are the party of death, not life.

that is too bad Governor. Litmus tests will not help the Dems. — Dr. Joy Qualls (@madamspeaker) July 31, 2017

Nope, but luckily he and other Democrats won’t listen.

Former DNC Chair saying he will retract support of DCCC if they fund pro-life candidates https://t.co/YTjoXRClSm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2017

And so few of them will see an issue with this …

