All Kid Rock has to do is share a story about how he’s leading the Democrat running for the Senate in Michigan and Lefties explode everywhere. He ALMOST freaks them out as much as Trump did.

Someone might want to tell them that the more they freak out about him the better he’ll do with most Republicans.

In a world of explosive politics people don’t seem all that concerned with policy, experience or ideas … it’s really just about how much they piss off the other side. And we all know that ultimately this does nothing to make the country better, but full transparency, it’s still sorta fun to watch them implode.

Look at the responses on this tweet:

You're about as qualified to be a United States Senator as Ted Nugent. — Mad Clatsop (@realAltAltNPS) July 24, 2017

That seems to be the point.

It is official. It did not take 500 years to achieve Idiocracy. — Comey is a Patriot (@comeyisapatriot) July 24, 2017

And Kid Rock’s lead just jumped up by another point – keep it up, smug Lefties.

I own a 12 year old Shepherd mix that is deaf, partially blind and showing signs of dementia. I think I can get her a GOP nomination in PA! — Mr. Fantastic (@Homecheez) July 24, 2017

They just don’t get it.

Kid Rock's "redneck hero" image is a total joke. He grew up in six acres of luxury with horses 😂 they'll still say he "speaks for them" pic.twitter.com/qGTyWXyvy6 — Summer weber (@Summerweber16) July 24, 2017

Blah blah blah blah blah. No one cares when Democrats keep running a bunch of old, rich, white people.

Do you have to pass a drug screening before you get the job? 😬 — Jennee (@Just_Jenn_ee) July 24, 2017

Democrats better hope not.

If you were smart, (doubtful) you would start campaigning using your real, slightly less badass name. Kid Rock won't be on the ballot. — Guy Courts (@CourtsGuy) July 24, 2017

Please stop — Tyler (@TylerTLesLeslie) July 24, 2017

Oops, he just went up another point.

Catching on yet?

We didn’t think so.

